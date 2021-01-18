Log in
RTL Group S.A.

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Veolia CEO wants to talk with Suez as government favours friendly deal

01/18/2021 | 02:34pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Suez

PARIS (Reuters) - The chief executive of Veolia said on Monday he would get in touch with the boss of waste and water management rival Suez to define how to start a dialogue between the two companies.

Suez has for months been resisting a takeover bid from Veolia, its longstanding competitor, which is also now its biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio he remained in favour of a friendly deal between the two utility giants.

"There are strategic businesses. We have two world leaders, Veolia and Suez. I have always called for a friendly merger," Le Maire said.

Suez said on Sunday it had received a letter of intent from private equity groups Ardian and GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners), including an offer by these investors for Suez shares at a price of 18 euros ($22) per share.

It added it was now willing to open a dialogue with Veolia with the aim of resolving the matter in the interest of all concerned parties.

But Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot, while open to dialogue with Suez, told a conference call he believed that Ardian and GIP's proposal to invest in Suez was still not an alternative to Veolia's own plan to takeover Suez.

Veolia bought its stake in Suez in October as a prelude to a full takeover offer at 18 euros per share, valuing the company at 11.3 billion euros.

Suez shares ended up 3.2% at 17.5 euros on the Paris stock market while Veolia was down 1.8% at 22.7 euros.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten, editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTL GROUP S.A. -0.88% 40.54 Delayed Quote.2.92%
SUEZ SA 3.24% 17.5 Real-time Quote.4.50%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -1.77% 22.72 Real-time Quote.15.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 901 M 7 126 M 7 126 M
Net income 2020 425 M 514 M 514 M
Net Debt 2020 275 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 6,32%
Capitalization 6 278 M 7 591 M 7 581 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 264
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,32 €
Last Close Price 40,90 €
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Taylor Chairman
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.2.92%7 591
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-5.38%310 390
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.08%222 772
VIACOMCBS INC.21.58%27 990
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-8.41%13 597
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.74%9 113
