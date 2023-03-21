Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:55:26 2023-03-21 am EDT
45.23 EUR   +1.96%
Warburg Research lowers RTL to 'Hold' and target to 49 euros

03/21/2023 | 05:27am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Warburg Research downgraded RTL Group from "buy" to "hold" after the annual figures and lowered the price target from 51 to 49 euros. The shares of the TV group offer an attractive dividend yield, but the recent rise in the share price has worsened the risk-reward ratio and leaves little room for upside, analyst Jörg Frey wrote in a study available on Tuesday./gl/bek

Publication of the original study: 21.03.2023 / 08:15 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 212 M 7 725 M 7 725 M
Net income 2022 623 M 667 M 667 M
Net cash 2022 508 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 9,07%
Capitalization 6 864 M 7 353 M 7 353 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,36 €
Average target price 45,38 €
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.12.47%7 353
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.49.37%34 604
FOX CORPORATION10.08%17 222
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.14%5 912
TEGNA INC.-26.43%3 485
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-29.13%2 900