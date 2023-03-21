Warburg Research lowers RTL to 'Hold' and target to 49 euros

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Warburg Research downgraded RTL Group from "buy" to "hold" after the annual figures and lowered the price target from 51 to 49 euros. The shares of the TV group offer an attractive dividend yield, but the recent rise in the share price has worsened the risk-reward ratio and leaves little room for upside, analyst Jörg Frey wrote in a study available on Tuesday./gl/bek

Publication of the original study: 21.03.2023 / 08:15 / CET

First disclosure of the original study: Date not stated in study / Time not stated in study / CET

