BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A crime thriller on ZDF once again attracted the most viewers on Saturday evening. 5.84 million people watched the latest case "Tote Träume" (Dead Dreams) of the "Stralsund" team around Commissioner Jule Zabek (Sophie Pfennigstorf) from 8.15 pm. This corresponded to a market share of 23.2 percent. Das Erste's program included the show "Verstehen Sie Spaß?" with presenter Barbara Schoneberger. Around 3.41 million people tuned in (14.3 percent).

ProSieben showed the semi-final of "The Masked Singer" to 1.53 million viewers (6.5 percent). This time, German singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko was eliminated. RTL attracted 1.50 million viewers (6.7 percent) with the celebrity special of the show "Ninja Warrior Germany".

Sat.1 showed "Pirates of the Caribbean - Stranger Tides", the fourth part of the series starring Johnny Depp, which attracted 1.04 million viewers (4.3 percent). RTLzwei showed the action thriller "The Wolf's Call - Entscheidung in der Tiefe", reaching 780,000 viewers (3.2 percent).

Vox recorded 680,000 viewers (2.7 percent) with the Christmas film "Die Familie Claus", Kabel eins reached 660,000 viewers (2.7 percent) with an episode of the crime series "FBI: Special Crime Unit" and 400,000 people (1.6 percent) watched the cult film "E.T. - Der Außerirdische" on ZDFneo./lif/DP/he