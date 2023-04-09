Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RTL Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:17 2023-04-06 am EDT
46.48 EUR   +2.47%
09:19aZDF crime thriller ahead in TV ratings
DP
04/07TV ratings: Zurich thriller and 'Bergretter' in front, 'Wanderhure' behind Klum
DP
04/02Top match brings TV stations top ratings
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZDF crime thriller ahead in TV ratings

04/09/2023 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The crime thriller on ZDF interested the most TV viewers on Holy Saturday. The new case of Chief Inspector Marie Brand (Mariele Millowitsch), "Marie Brand und die falsche Wahrheit," was watched by an average of 6.58 million people. The market share was 25.4 percent. 2.48 million people opted for the love story "Schlaflos in Portugal" at 8:15 p.m. on Ersten (9.6 percent).

In the ProSieben music show "The Masked Singer," TV host Daniel Boschmann was eliminated on Saturday. On the TV screens, 1.97 million tuned in (8.4 percent). The RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" was chosen by 1.85 million (8.0 percent). On Sat.1, the fantasy film "Aladdin" with Will Smith was shown to 1.27 million viewers (5.1 percent).

The mystery-horror film "Das Haus der geheimnisvollen Uhren" was seen by 1.17 million viewers on Vox (4.6 percent). The movie "Magic Mike XXL" with Channing Tatum was watched on RTLzwei by 410,000 viewers (1.6 percent)./lif/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 1.52% 9.38 Delayed Quote.12.34%
RTL GROUP S.A. 2.47% 46.48 Delayed Quote.17.85%
All news about RTL GROUP S.A.
09:19aZDF crime thriller ahead in TV ratings
DP
04/07TV ratings: Zurich thriller and 'Bergretter' in front, 'Wanderhure' behind Kl..
DP
04/02Top match brings TV stations top ratings
DP
04/02No result yet from the federal government on state press subsidies
DP
03/30Bertelsmann receives first offers for Gruner+Jahr magazines
DP
03/30TV ratings: Almost five million people watch ARD drama 'Wolfswinkel
DP
03/30Bertelsmann posts record revenue, tops 20 billion euro target
RE
03/28Rtl S A : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/28ProSiebenSat.1 focuses on entertainment and Joyn - growth through acquisitions
DP
03/26TV ratings: International soccer match ahead of 'Verstehen Sie Spaß?
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RTL GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 212 M 7 867 M 7 867 M
Net income 2022 625 M 681 M 681 M
Net cash 2022 508 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 8,65%
Capitalization 7 192 M 7 846 M 7 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 623
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 46,48 €
Average target price 45,16 €
Spread / Average Target -2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Financial Officer
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Taylor Chairman
Vincent Jean Hubert Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Elmar Heggen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.17.85%7 846
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.39%36 802
FOX CORPORATION10.14%17 237
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.18%6 360
TEGNA INC.-20.43%3 769
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-20.39%3 354
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer