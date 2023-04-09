ZDF crime thriller ahead in TV ratings

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The crime thriller on ZDF interested the most TV viewers on Holy Saturday. The new case of Chief Inspector Marie Brand (Mariele Millowitsch), "Marie Brand und die falsche Wahrheit," was watched by an average of 6.58 million people. The market share was 25.4 percent. 2.48 million people opted for the love story "Schlaflos in Portugal" at 8:15 p.m. on Ersten (9.6 percent).

In the ProSieben music show "The Masked Singer," TV host Daniel Boschmann was eliminated on Saturday. On the TV screens, 1.97 million tuned in (8.4 percent). The RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" was chosen by 1.85 million (8.0 percent). On Sat.1, the fantasy film "Aladdin" with Will Smith was shown to 1.27 million viewers (5.1 percent).

The mystery-horror film "Das Haus der geheimnisvollen Uhren" was seen by 1.17 million viewers on Vox (4.6 percent). The movie "Magic Mike XXL" with Channing Tatum was watched on RTLzwei by 410,000 viewers (1.6 percent)./lif/DP/he