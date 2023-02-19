ZDF crime thriller is ratings winner on Saturday night

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ZDF scored a ratings win on Saturday night in prime time with an episode from the crime series "Munich Murder." 6.37 million watched the film "Damit ihr nachts ruhig schlafen kann," which corresponded to a market share of 23.5 percent. Next in line was the quiz show "Wer weiß denn sowas XXL," hosted by Kai Pflaume. This was watched by 5.80 million viewers (23.1 percent).

The RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" reached 2.20 million (8.4 percent). The 2009 book adaptation "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" on Sat.1 was watched by 1.09 million (4.3 percent).

ProSieben attracted far fewer viewers with its show "Joko & Klass vs. ProSieben - Joko's Personal Best-of" - 520,000, for a market share of 2.0 percent. On Vox, 800,000 (3.0 percent) watched the science fiction flick "Passengers" from 2017. And RTLzwei attracted 730,000 (2.7 percent) to its screens with the action thriller "Operation: Broken Arrow."

Kabel eins had a rerun of "9-1-1 Emergency Call L.A.". At 8:15 p.m., 540,000 (2.4 percent) tuned in./zc/DP/ngu