RTX A/S Stock price
RTX
DK0010267129
Phones & Handheld Devices
|80.00 DKK
|0.00%
|-1.23%
|-32.09%
|Nov. 09
|Singapore's Scoot looking into extending A320ceo lease due to Pratt engine issues
|RE
|Nov. 08
|IndiGo parent's shares drop after airline warns of more groundings from Pratt issues
|RE
|Sales 2023 *
|741 M 106 M
|Sales 2024 *
|769 M 110 M
|Capitalization
|657 M 94.14 M
|Net income 2023 *
|28.00 M 4.01 M
|Net income 2024 *
|54.00 M 7.74 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,72x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|123 M 17.63 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|210 M 30.10 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,58x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
24,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
12,2x
|Employees
|264
|Yield 2023 *
1,05%
|Yield 2024 *
2,48%
|Free-Float
|83.64%
|1 day
|-0.37%
|1 week
|-2.22%
|Current month
|+6.17%
|1 month
|-2.94%
|3 months
|-18.85%
|6 months
|-32.31%
|Current year
|-32.77%
1 week
77.60
81.20
1 month
73.40
83.00
Current year
73.40
148.00
1 year
73.40
148.00
3 years
73.40
248.00
5 years
73.40
299.00
10 years
20.10
299.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|2015
Peter Jeggesen CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|53
|2020
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|56
|2011
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jesper Mailind BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2008
Henrik Schimmell BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2019
Peter Thostrup CHM
|Chairman
|63
|2008
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|5,201 M€
|+3.80%
|0.00%
|218 M€
|+3.57%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|80.00
|0.00%
|7 957
|23-11-10
|80.00
|0.00%
|1,353
|23-11-09
|80.00
|-1.23%
|3,716
|23-11-08
|81.00
|+2.02%
|1,461
|23-11-07
|79.40
|-1.98%
|4,707
Delayed Quote Nasdaq Copenhagen, November 13, 2023 at 10:59 am EST
Rtx A/S, formerly RTX Telecom A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the wireless communications industry. The Company specializes in the design of wireless short range radio systems and products. Its activities are divided into two business units: Design Services, which provides research, development and design of wireless solutions, wireless modules with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) radio technologies, as well as test systems; and Enterprise & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which is an Object Database Manager/Oracle Enterprise Manager (ODM/OEM) supplier of Internet protocol-telephony solutions for the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. Furthermore, its solutions are applied in a range of products, under such brands as Microsoft, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Panasonic, NEC and Sennheiser. The Company operates through three subsidiaries: RTX America Inc, RTX Hong Kong Ltd and RTX Telecom Telecomunicacoes Ltda.
Calendar
2023-11-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-32.09%
|94 M $
|+48.26%
|51 274 M $
|+59.39%
|13 942 M $
|-2.91%
|8 728 M $
|+156.32%
|3 040 M $
|-30.95%
|607 M $
|+325.81%
|343 M $
|-49.02%
|85 M $
|+7.14%
|82 M $
|-10.87%
|81 M $