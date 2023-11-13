Stock RTX RTX A/S
PDF Report : RTX A/S

RTX A/S Stock price

Equities

RTX

DK0010267129

Phones & Handheld Devices

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
Other stock markets
 10:59:59 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for RTX A/S 5-day change 1st Jan Change
80.00 DKK 0.00% -1.23% -32.09%
Nov. 09 Singapore's Scoot looking into extending A320ceo lease due to Pratt engine issues RE
Nov. 08 IndiGo parent's shares drop after airline warns of more groundings from Pratt issues RE
Financials

Sales 2023 * 741 M 106 M Sales 2024 * 769 M 110 M Capitalization 657 M 94.14 M
Net income 2023 * 28.00 M 4.01 M Net income 2024 * 54.00 M 7.74 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,72x
Net cash position 2023 * 123 M 17.63 M Net cash position 2024 * 210 M 30.10 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,58x
P/E ratio 2023 *
24,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
12,2x
Employees 264
Yield 2023 *
1,05%
Yield 2024 *
2,48%
Free-Float 83.64%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart RTX A/S

Dynamic Chart

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.37%
1 week-2.22%
Current month+6.17%
1 month-2.94%
3 months-18.85%
6 months-32.31%
Current year-32.77%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
77.60
Extreme 77.6
81.20
1 month
73.40
Extreme 73.4
83.00
Current year
73.40
Extreme 73.4
148.00
1 year
73.40
Extreme 73.4
148.00
3 years
73.40
Extreme 73.4
248.00
5 years
73.40
Extreme 73.4
299.00
10 years
20.10
Extreme 20.1
299.00
More quotes

Managers and Directors - RTX A/S

Managers TitleAgeSince
Peter Hergett Røpke CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 2015
Peter Jeggesen CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 53 2020
Jens Christian Lindof CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 56 2011
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Jesper Mailind BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2008
Henrik Schimmell BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2019
Peter Thostrup CHM
 Chairman 63 2008
More insiders

ETFs positioned on RTX A/S

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
DIMENSIONAL WORLD EX US CORE EQUITY 2 ETF - USD ETF DIMENSIONAL World ex US Core Equity 2 ETF - USD
0.00% 5,201 M€ +3.80%
DIMENSIONAL INTERNATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY CORE 1 ETF - USD ETF Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF - USD
0.00% 218 M€ +3.57%
More ETFs positioned on RTX A/S

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 80.00 0.00% 7 957
23-11-10 80.00 0.00% 1,353
23-11-09 80.00 -1.23% 3,716
23-11-08 81.00 +2.02% 1,461
23-11-07 79.40 -1.98% 4,707

Delayed Quote Nasdaq Copenhagen, November 13, 2023 at 10:59 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Rtx A/S, formerly RTX Telecom A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the wireless communications industry. The Company specializes in the design of wireless short range radio systems and products. Its activities are divided into two business units: Design Services, which provides research, development and design of wireless solutions, wireless modules with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) radio technologies, as well as test systems; and Enterprise & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which is an Object Database Manager/Oracle Enterprise Manager (ODM/OEM) supplier of Internet protocol-telephony solutions for the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. Furthermore, its solutions are applied in a range of products, under such brands as Microsoft, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Panasonic, NEC and Sennheiser. The Company operates through three subsidiaries: RTX America Inc, RTX Hong Kong Ltd and RTX Telecom Telecomunicacoes Ltda.
Sector
Phones & Handheld Devices
Calendar
2023-11-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for RTX A/S

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Phones & Smart Phones

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
RTX A/S Stock RTX A/S
-32.09% 94 M $
XIAOMI CORPORATION Stock Xiaomi Corporation
+48.26% 51 274 M $
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd.
+59.39% 13 942 M $
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Wingtech Technology Co.,Ltd
-2.91% 8 728 M $
ITI LIMITED Stock ITI Limited
+156.32% 3 040 M $
FIH MOBILE LIMITED Stock FIH Mobile Limited
-30.95% 607 M $
SPROCOMM INTELLIGENCE LIMITED Stock Sprocomm Intelligence Limited
+325.81% 343 M $
COOLPAD GROUP LIMITED Stock Coolpad Group Limited
-49.02% 85 M $
SIM TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED Stock SIM Technology Group Limited
+7.14% 82 M $
CAMEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Cameo Communications, Inc.
-10.87% 81 M $
Phones & Smart Phones
