Rtx A/S, formerly RTX Telecom A/S, is a Denmark-based company engaged in the wireless communications industry. The Company specializes in the design of wireless short range radio systems and products. Its activities are divided into two business units: Design Services, which provides research, development and design of wireless solutions, wireless modules with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) radio technologies, as well as test systems; and Enterprise & Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which is an Object Database Manager/Oracle Enterprise Manager (ODM/OEM) supplier of Internet protocol-telephony solutions for the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector. Furthermore, its solutions are applied in a range of products, under such brands as Microsoft, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Panasonic, NEC and Sennheiser. The Company operates through three subsidiaries: RTX America Inc, RTX Hong Kong Ltd and RTX Telecom Telecomunicacoes Ltda.