    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
2023-01-12
126.80 DKK   +3.59%
Employee representatives on the Board of Directors of RTX A/S
GL
10:16aEmployee representatives on the Board of Directors of RTX A/S
GL
01/04 Notice Of AGM With Agenda And Complete Proposals – 4. January 2023
PU
Employee representatives on the Board of Directors of RTX A/S

01/12/2023 | 10:16am EST
Noerresundby, Denmark, 12 January 2023
Announcement no. 02/2023

 

 


We hereby announce that an election has been held today among the employees of RTX A/S in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable to the employees’ election of Board members.

The result of the election is as below mentioned:
- reelection of Senior Project Manager Kurt Heick Rasmussen
- reelection of Team Lead Kevin Harritsø
- new election of Project Engineer Camilla Munk

Kurt Heick Rasmussen has been member of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S since January 2015 and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2000. Kevin Harritsø has been member of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S since January 2019 and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2010.
Camilla Munk is a newly elected member of the Board and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2017.

The elected employee representatives join the Board after the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 January 2023, and present employee representative Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen leaves the Board, as he was not nominated for election.

Best regards,
RTX A/S

Peter Røpke                                                            
CEO

Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk

