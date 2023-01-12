Employee representatives on the Board of Directors of RTX A/S

Noerresundby, Denmark, 12 January 2023

We hereby announce that an election has been held today among the employees of RTX A/S in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable to the employees’ election of Board members.

The result of the election is as below mentioned:

- reelection of Senior Project Manager Kurt Heick Rasmussen

- reelection of Team Lead Kevin Harritsø

- new election of Project Engineer Camilla Munk

Kurt Heick Rasmussen has been member of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S since January 2015 and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2000. Kevin Harritsø has been member of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S since January 2019 and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2010.

Camilla Munk is a newly elected member of the Board and has been employed in RTX A/S since 2017.

The elected employee representatives join the Board after the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 January 2023, and present employee representative Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen leaves the Board, as he was not nominated for election.

