RTX A/S

(RTX)
RTX A/S : CA No 02-2021 - 080121 - Share repurchase programme

01/08/2021 | 01:30pm EST
RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 8 January 2021

Announcement no. 02/2021

Number of pages: 3

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 31 December

2020 to 7 January 2021:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

34,300

221.70

7,604,249

4 January 2021

1,000

242.30

242,300

5 January 2021

1,000

239.37

239,370

6 January 2021

900

238.54

214,686

7 January 2021

1,000

237.10

237,100

Accumulated under the programme

38,200

223.50

8,537,705

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 339,722 of treasury shares, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

6

236.00

XCSE

20210104

9:01:04.378000

49

239.00

XCSE

20210104

9:45:59.884000

17

239.00

XCSE

20210104

9:45:59.884808

73

239.00

XCSE

20210104

10:16:58.081434

50

239.00

XCSE

20210104

11:23:34.762000

30

239.00

XCSE

20210104

11:33:42.028333

55

240.00

XCSE

20210104

12:26:23.309000

106

240.00

XCSE

20210104

12:26:23.309000

100

241.00

XCSE

20210104

15:08:20.788071

100

243.00

XCSE

20210104

15:32:05.459862

71

243.00

XCSE

20210104

15:32:24.070000

79

243.00

XCSE

20210104

15:32:24.070827

50

243.00

XCSE

20210104

15:32:37.093068

6

248.00

XCSE

20210104

15:53:54.701000

42

248.00

XCSE

20210104

16:12:08.838000

27

247.00

XCSE

20210104

16:14:43.741000

139

247.00

XCSE

20210104

16:25:32.080685

6

246.00

XCSE

20210105

9:13:49.261000

22

241.00

XCSE

20210105

10:19:51.836876

100

242.00

XCSE

20210105

11:09:34.621000

178

241.00

XCSE

20210105

11:09:34.646103

17

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:22:25.380323

130

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:23:03.078145

8

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:26:34.166704

9

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:30:12.264480

9

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:34:24.389338

9

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:40:34.503865

8

240.00

XCSE

20210105

11:48:30.152394

10

240.00

XCSE

20210105

12:35:46.398215

73

238.00

XCSE

20210105

15:12:25.926000

78

237.00

XCSE

20210105

15:20:14.919000

11

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:18:06.898000

11

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:21:54.665000

12

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:28:11.532000

12

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:31:43.341000

27

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:41:19.280224

36

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:41:19.280224

23

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:41:19.304310

103

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:41:30.383383

1

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:42:56.232634

36

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:42:56.232828

12

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:44:06.176746

12

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:47:42.792278

47

238.00

XCSE

20210105

16:47:42.792463

6

241.00

XCSE

20210106

9:06:58.656000

2

241.00

XCSE

20210106

9:36:34.341768

57

241.00

XCSE

20210106

9:36:34.341768

41

241.00

XCSE

20210106

9:36:34.341768

9

239.00

XCSE

20210106

9:43:22.804000

100

239.00

XCSE

20210106

9:43:22.804628

29

239.00

XCSE

20210106

10:04:03.982000

1

239.00

XCSE

20210106

10:04:03.982000

67

237.00

XCSE

20210106

11:09:22.438000

13

238.00

XCSE

20210106

12:23:30.978000

78

238.00

XCSE

20210106

12:23:31.024000

73

238.00

XCSE

20210106

14:28:53.528340

27

238.00

XCSE

20210106

14:28:53.528340

26

239.00

XCSE

20210106

15:44:48.722000

42

239.00

XCSE

20210106

15:44:48.722000

32

239.00

XCSE

20210106

15:44:48.722000

66

238.00

XCSE

20210106

16:18:22.674950

100

238.00

XCSE

20210106

16:18:22.675150

131

238.00

XCSE

20210106

16:18:22.675178

50

238.00

XCSE

20210107

11:43:25.258429

52

238.00

XCSE

20210107

11:50:09.514309

20

238.00

XCSE

20210107

12:15:03.172488

78

238.00

XCSE

20210107

12:15:03.172724

86

238.00

XCSE

20210107

13:44:58.289926

112

238.00

XCSE

20210107

13:44:58.289926

100

239.00

XCSE

20210107

15:26:22.671935

2

238.00

XCSE

20210107

15:52:30.479925

20

238.00

XCSE

20210107

15:54:25.112663

80

238.00

XCSE

20210107

15:54:25.112694

50

236.00

XCSE

20210107

15:56:56.786388

150

236.00

XCSE

20210107

16:00:51.929954

200

235.00

XCSE

20210107

16:31:01.499140

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:29:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
