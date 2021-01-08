RTX A/S : CA No 02-2021 - 080121 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 8 January 2021
Announcement no. 02/2021
Number of pages: 3
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 31 December
2020 to 7 January 2021:
|
|
Number of
|
Average
|
Transaction
|
|
shares
|
purchase price
|
value in DKK
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated, latest announcement
|
34,300
|
221.70
|
7,604,249
|
|
|
|
|
4 January 2021
|
1,000
|
242.30
|
242,300
|
|
|
|
|
5 January 2021
|
1,000
|
239.37
|
239,370
|
|
|
|
|
6 January 2021
|
900
|
238.54
|
214,686
|
|
|
|
|
7 January 2021
|
1,000
|
237.10
|
237,100
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
38,200
|
223.50
|
8,537,705
|
|
|
|
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 339,722 of treasury shares, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk
Appendix
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.
|
Volume
|
Price
|
Venue
|
Time CET
|
|
6
|
236.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
9:01:04.378000
|
49
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
9:45:59.884000
|
17
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
9:45:59.884808
|
73
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
10:16:58.081434
|
50
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
11:23:34.762000
|
30
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
11:33:42.028333
|
55
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
12:26:23.309000
|
106
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
12:26:23.309000
|
100
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:08:20.788071
|
100
|
243.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:32:05.459862
|
71
|
243.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:32:24.070000
|
79
|
243.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:32:24.070827
|
50
|
243.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:32:37.093068
|
6
|
248.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
15:53:54.701000
|
42
|
248.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
16:12:08.838000
|
27
|
247.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
16:14:43.741000
|
139
|
247.00
|
XCSE
|
20210104
|
16:25:32.080685
|
6
|
246.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
9:13:49.261000
|
22
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
10:19:51.836876
|
100
|
242.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:09:34.621000
|
178
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:09:34.646103
|
17
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:22:25.380323
|
130
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:23:03.078145
|
8
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:26:34.166704
|
9
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:30:12.264480
|
9
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:34:24.389338
|
9
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:40:34.503865
|
8
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
11:48:30.152394
|
10
|
240.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
12:35:46.398215
|
73
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
15:12:25.926000
|
78
|
237.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
15:20:14.919000
|
11
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:18:06.898000
|
11
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:21:54.665000
|
12
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:28:11.532000
|
12
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:31:43.341000
|
27
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:41:19.280224
|
36
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:41:19.280224
|
23
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:41:19.304310
|
103
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:41:30.383383
|
1
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:42:56.232634
|
36
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:42:56.232828
|
12
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:44:06.176746
|
12
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:47:42.792278
|
47
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210105
|
16:47:42.792463
|
6
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:06:58.656000
|
2
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:36:34.341768
|
57
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:36:34.341768
|
41
|
241.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:36:34.341768
|
9
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:43:22.804000
|
100
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
9:43:22.804628
|
29
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
10:04:03.982000
|
1
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
10:04:03.982000
|
67
|
237.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
11:09:22.438000
|
13
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
12:23:30.978000
|
78
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
12:23:31.024000
|
73
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
14:28:53.528340
|
27
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
14:28:53.528340
|
26
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
15:44:48.722000
|
42
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
15:44:48.722000
|
32
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
15:44:48.722000
|
66
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
16:18:22.674950
|
100
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
16:18:22.675150
|
131
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210106
|
16:18:22.675178
|
50
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
11:43:25.258429
|
52
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
11:50:09.514309
|
20
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
12:15:03.172488
|
78
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
12:15:03.172724
|
86
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
13:44:58.289926
|
112
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
13:44:58.289926
|
100
|
239.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
15:26:22.671935
|
2
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
15:52:30.479925
|
20
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
15:54:25.112663
|
80
|
238.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
15:54:25.112694
|
50
|
236.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
15:56:56.786388
|
150
|
236.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
16:00:51.929954
|
200
|
235.00
|
XCSE
|
20210107
|
16:31:01.499140
Disclaimer
RTX A/S published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:29:00 UTC