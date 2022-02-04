RTX A/S : CA No 06-2022 - 040222 - Notice of EGM with agenda

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6 9400 Nørresundby, DK Announcement To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 February 2022 Announcement no. 06/2022 Number of pages: 4 Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 4 March 2022 Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 4 March 2022 at 11.00 am at the Company's address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2022. Best regards, RTX A/S Peter Røpke CEO Questions and further information: Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00 Please visit RTX's website at: www.rtx.dk

The Board of Directors of RTX A/S has the pleasure of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday 4 March 2022 at 11.00 am at the Company's address Stroemmen 6, DK-9400 Noerresundby COVID-19 measures In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, RTX follows the applicable recommendations and guidelines from the Danish health authorities. Accordingly, all participants will be required to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and instructions from the public authorities applicable from time to time (if any). As detailed below, it is possible to vote by post/correspondence prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the deadlines stated below. No refreshments will be served at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Agenda, complete proposals, and information on admission and voting follow below. Agenda: Final adoption of the proposal from the Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2022 that the Company's share capital is reduced with a nominal amount of DKK 875,000 by annulment of 175,000 treasury shares of nominal DKK 5 each acquired by the Company through share buy-back programmes. Authorization to inform the Danish Business Authority of decisions taken at the General Meeting. Complete proposals for the items on the agenda: 1. Final adoption of the proposal from the Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2022 that the Company's share capital is reduced with a nominal amount of DKK 875,000 by annulment of 175,000 treasury shares of nominal DKK 5 each acquired by the Company through share buy-back programmes. The Board of Directors proposesthat the Company's share capital is reduced with a nominal amount of DKK 875,000 from DKK 43,214,190 to DKK 42,339,190 by annulment of 175,000 treasury shares of nominal DKK 5 each acquired by the Company through share buy-back programmes. The reduction of the share capital is legally considered as distribution to the shareholders as the amount of the capital reduction has been paid out to the Company's shareholders as payment for shares acquired through share buy-back programmes for a total purchase price of DKK 32,516,774, which means that, in addition to the nominal amount of the capital reduction, DKK 31,641,774 has been distributed to shareholders, ref. section 188(1)(2) of the Danish Companies Act. The reduction of the share capital is thus carried out at a premium, as the reduction is executed at a price of DKK 185.8, corresponding to the average price paid per share of nominally DKK 5. Consequently, the Board of Directors proposes that article 4.1 of the Articles of Association is amended to: "The Company's capital stock represents DKK 42,339,190 allocated into stocks of DKK 5 or multiples thereof." 2

Before the reduction of the share capital is executed, the Company's creditors will be convened via the electronic information system of the Danish Business Authority to file any claims pursuant to section 192(1) of the Danish Companies Act. Upon expiry of the four weeks notification period of section 192 of the Danish Companies Act, the reduction of the share capital shall be finally executed and the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association will be deemed registered. 2. The Board of Directors proposesthat Attorney Henrik Møgelmose is authorized to inform the Danish Business Authority of any decisions taken at the General Meeting and in this connection to make any changes and addendums to the decisions and the Company's Articles of Association that the Danish Business Authority may require to register the decisions. Share capital The share capital amounts to DKK 43,214,190. Only one share class exists. The capital is divided into shares of DKK 5. Each share of DKK 5 gives one vote. Agenda and documents No later than Thursday 10 February 2022, the notice to convene, agenda and complete proposals will be made available at the Company's website www.rtx.dk as well as sent to all shareholders having so requested. Necessary information and documents for the General Meeting are available from the same date at the Company's website www.rtx.dk. Adoption requirements Adoption of the proposals under agenda items 1 - 2 can be adopted without regard to the amount of capital represented by such qualified majority as required by the companies Act, ref. Articles of Association, article 10.4. Shareholders' right to attend and vote at the General Meeting A shareholder's right to attend the General Meeting and to vote is determined on the basis of the shares held by the shareholder at the date of registration, which is Friday 25 February 2022. A shareholder must take out an admission card for her or himself as well as for any advisor on Monday 28 February 2022 at the latest. Admission cards shall be issued to any such person who, according to the register of shareholders, is recorded as shareholder on the date of registration or for whom the Company at the date of registration has received an adequate request to be recorded in the register of shareholders. Admission cards with voting slips can be obtained at RTX's website www.rtx.dk/investor until Monday 28 February 2022 at 11.59 pm at the latest. Voting shareholders, who do not wish or are unable to attend the General Meeting in person, may grant a power of attorney/proxy. Power of attorney form is available at www.rtx.dk/investor. Power of attorney must be filled in, signed and sent by e-mail to vp_vpinvestor@euronext.com or to VP Securities A/S, c/o Euronext Securities, Nicolai Eigtveds Gade 8, 1402 Copenhagen K. The power of attorney must be sent to VP Securities A/S no later than Monday 28 February 2022 at 11.59 pm. 3