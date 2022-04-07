Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  RTX A/S
  News
  Summary
    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/07 10:54:22 am EDT
161.70 DKK   -2.36%
10:33aRTX A/S : CA No 11-2022 - 070422 - Major investor announcement
PU
08:55aMajor shareholder announcement
GL
08:55aMajor shareholder announcement
GL
RTX A/S : CA No 11-2022 - 070422 - Major investor announcement

04/07/2022 | 10:33am EDT
RTX A/S |www.rtx.dkStrømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 April 2022

Announcement no. 11/2022

Number of pages: 1

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that

RTX A/S' holding of treasury shares after the share capital reduction (cf. company announcement no. 10/2022) as of 7 April 2022 amounts to 284,924 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 3.36% of the total share capital.

Enquiries and further information: CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00 RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 548 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net income 2022 13,6 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net cash 2022 139 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 1 348 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart RTX A/S
Duration : Period :
RTX A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTX A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 165,60 DKK
Average target price 250,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Morten Axel Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Jens Christian Lindof Chief Technology Officer
Peter Jeggesen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTX A/S-16.11%198
APPLE INC.-3.23%2 804 170
XIAOMI CORPORATION-27.72%43 169
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-38.79%15 509
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.20%11 828
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 079