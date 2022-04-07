RTX A/S : CA No 11-2022 - 070422 - Major investor announcement

RTX A/S |www.rtx.dkStrømmen 6
Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 April 2022
Announcement no. 11/2022
Major shareholder announcement
In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that
RTX A/S' holding of treasury shares after the share capital reduction (cf. company announcement no. 10/2022) as of 7 April 2022 amounts to 284,924 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 3.36% of the total share capital.
