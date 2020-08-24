RTX A/S : CA No 34-2020 - 240820 - Interim Report Q3 2019-20 0 08/24/2020 | 02:28pm EDT Send by mail :

INTERIM REPORT FOR Q3 AND 9M 2019/20 ANNOUNCEMENT (the period 01.10.2019 - 30.06.2020) to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the media Nørresundby, 24 August 2020 Announcement no. 34/2020 No. of pages: 15 RTX Q3 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH - REVENUE OUTLOOK 19/20 ADJUSTED WHILE EARNINGS OUTLOOK NARROWED "We are satisfied by the performance in the third quarter of 2019/20. Revenue increased by 6.5% and EBITDA increased by 31% compared to last year and we continued the progress in the product development work for key framework agreements within our Enterprise, ProAudio and Healthcare segments. As mentioned in the interim report for our second quarter, given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic an uncertainty as to the impact on RTX's financial year 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. In the short term, we can now see that the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to some RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the financial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts. Therefore, we are adjusting our revenue outlook for FY 19/20. However, we have not seen customers pulling out of development agreements and therefore we continue to see our business model as being fundamentally strong and supporting our growth aspirations. We are maintaining and narrowing our earnings outlook and I am pleased with the resilience of our business model so that we with prudent cost management still expect to end the year within our original earnings outlook despite COVID-19." Peter Røpke, CEO HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2019/20 FOR THE RTX GROUP Net revenue increased by 6.5% to DKK 158.5 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 148.9 million). The increase is caused by the effects, during the previous quarter (Q2), of the COVID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China on RTX's supply chain which postponed revenue from Q2 into Q3. Further, the revenue increase is driven by Enterprise Headsets and by the Healthcare segment.

increased by 6.5% to DKK 158.5 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 148.9 million). The increase is caused by the effects, during the previous quarter (Q2), of the COVID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China on RTX's supply chain which postponed revenue from Q2 into Q3. Further, the revenue increase is driven by Enterprise Headsets and by the Healthcare segment. Business Communications: Revenue increased 7.8% to DKK 110.3 million. The increase is partly caused by the COV- ID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China which postponed some deliveries from RTX's suppliers (providers of electronic manufacturing services) in China from Q2 to Q3 thereby also postponing some revenue from March (i.e. Q2) into this Q3. Moreover, the increase is partly driven by increased demand for Enterprise Headsets. Revenue from the Enterprise handsets and base stations in Q3 was impacted by quarter-on-quarter fluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18. Design Services : Revenue increased by 3.5% to DKK 48.2 million driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty, partly offset by lower revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering). This is a result of the strategy to increasingly focus on generating recurring revenues instead of selling engineering services and the result of some engineering resources being redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within Design Service revenue especially increased within the Healthcare segment.

REVENUE PER QUARTER Million DKK 200 160 120 80 40 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EBITDA PER QUARTER Million DKK 40 32 24 16 8 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 EBIT PER QUARTER Million DKK 40 32 24 16 8 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018/19 2019/20 RTX A/S, Strømmen 6, DK-9400 Nørresundby, Denmark |Tel +45 96 32 23 00 |Fax +45 96 32 23 10 |VAT DK 17 00 21 47 |Web www.rtx.dk |E-mail info@rtx.dk FX corrected revenue development amounted to an increase of 4.7% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the USD exchange rate level to a minor degree. Gross profit increased by 2.4% to DKK 85.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 83.9 million). The gross margin decreased by 2.2%-points to 54.2% (Q3 2018/19: 56.4%) impacted by the revenue mix.

increased by 2.4% to DKK 85.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 83.9 million). The gross margin decreased by 2.2%-points to 54.2% (Q3 2018/19: 56.4%) impacted by the revenue mix. Operating performance improved with EBITDA in- creasing by 31.1% to DKK 38.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 29.7 million). EBIT increased by 24.2% to DKK 32.6 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 26.2 million). EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by the growth in revenue and gross profit as well as the development in capacity costs which are impacted by increased costs related to ramp-up of activities and investments in capacity related to the major framework agreements announced over the last years, but counterbalanced by tight management of the cost base considering the glob- al uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The average number of FTEs reached 291 in Q3 2019/20 compared to 281 in Q3 2018/19. Also, EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing costs, which increases EBITDA (and to a minor degree EBIT).

EBITDA EBIT Cash flows from operating activities (CFFO) increased to DKK 48.2 million in Q3 2019/20 compared to DKK 34.5 million in Q3 2018/19 driven by developments in earnings and working capital fluctuations. HIGHLIGHTS 9M (FIRST NINE MONTHS) 2019/20 FOR THE RTX GROUP Net revenue decreased by 0.9% to DKK 399.5 million in 9M 2019/20 (9m 2018/19: DKK 403.2 million) with revenue growth within Business Communications (Enterprise segment) being counterbalanced by a revenue decrease within Design Services due to lower revenues from engi- neering services compared to last year.

decreased by 0.9% to DKK 399.5 million in 9M 2019/20 (9m 2018/19: DKK 403.2 million) with revenue growth within Business Communications (Enterprise segment) being counterbalanced by a revenue decrease within Design Services due to lower revenues from engi- neering services compared to last year. Business Communications : Revenue increased by 2.4% to DKK 278.0 million positively impacted by growth within Enterprise Headsets partially counter- balanced by quarter-on-quarter fluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18 within Enterprise handsets and base stations. Design Services : Revenue decreased 7.9% to DKK 121.5 million. Recurring revenues from product sales and royalties increased in line with the strategy to increase resource scalability within Design Servic- es. Conversely, revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering) decreased compared to last year as the development activities in the division focus increasingly on generating recurring revenues instead of executing pure engineering projects and as some engineering resources have been redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within De- sign Services the Healthcare segment has performed stronger than the ProAudio segment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FX corrected revenue development in 9M 2019/20 amounted to a decrease of 3.1% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the USD exchange rate level. Gross profit decreased by 0.6% to DKK 227.7 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 229.0 million). The gross margin was largely unchanged with a small increase by 0.2%-points to 57.0% (9M 2018/19: 56.8%).

decreased by 0.6% to DKK 227.7 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 229.0 million). The gross margin was largely unchanged with a small increase by 0.2%-points to 57.0% (9M 2018/19: 56.8%). EBITDA increased by 13.1% to DKK 71.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 63.4 million). EBITDA is impacted by increased staff costs related to ramp-up of activities for the major framework agreements announced over the last year. Counterbalancing this is tight management of the cost base in light of the global uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes lower dis- cretionary spend and substituting additional headcount investments with internal redeployment of employees. Further, EBITDA is impacted by capitalized development costs where RTX has continued to fund development activities of e.g. wireless headset models and ProAudio product solutions. EBIT increased by 1.8% to DKK 54.6 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 53.6 million) impacted by increasing depreciation and amortization reflecting the investments in RTX product solutions over the last years. Also, EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing costs, which increases EBITDA (and to a minor degree EBIT).

increased by 13.1% to DKK 71.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 63.4 million). EBITDA is impacted by increased staff costs related to ramp-up of activities for the major framework agreements announced over the last year. Counterbalancing this is tight management of the cost base in light of the global uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes lower dis- cretionary spend and substituting additional headcount investments with internal redeployment of employees. Further, EBITDA is impacted by capitalized development costs where RTX has continued to fund development activities of e.g. wireless headset models and ProAudio product solutions. increased by 1.8% to DKK 54.6 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 53.6 million) impacted by increasing depreciation and amortization reflecting the investments in RTX product solutions over the last years. Also, EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing costs, which increases EBITDA (and to a minor degree EBIT). Cash flows from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK 78.4 million in 9M 2019/20 compared to DKK 62.4 million in 9M 2018/19. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 2 OUTLOOK FOR 2019/20 The COVID-19 pandemic affects societies and industries globally in 2020. RTX's key priorities in this situation remain the health and safety of our employees and societies at large, as well as protecting the commercial and financial health of our business. RTX remains fully operational and focus on assisting our customers as well as on the most important development activities.

COVID-19 pandemic affects societies and industries globally in 2020. RTX's key priorities in this situation remain the health and safety of our employees and societies at large, as well as protecting the commercial and financial health of our business. RTX remains fully operational and focus on assisting our customers as well as on the most important development activities. RTX Q3 was affected by COVID-19 in a number of ways. Deliveries that were postponed from Q2 into Q3 due to COVID-19 countermeasures in China affecting deliveries from Chinese suppliers in March had a positive effect on Q3. Since March, the manufacturing sites of our suppliers have been and remain fully operational. Further, Q3 was affected by high demand for products in the Healthcare segment (products used in intensive care monitoring systems) and for Enterprise Headsets (increased distance working). Conversely, products within the ProAudio segment being used for live events have seen decreased demand in Q3.

COVID-19 in a number of ways. Deliveries that were postponed from Q2 into Q3 due to COVID-19 countermeasures in China affecting deliveries from Chinese suppliers in March had a positive effect on Q3. Since March, the manufacturing sites of our suppliers have been and remain fully operational. Further, Q3 was affected by high demand for products in the Healthcare segment (products used in intensive care monitoring systems) and for Enterprise Headsets (increased distance working). Conversely, products within the ProAudio segment being used for live events have seen decreased demand in Q3. RTX's balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong with a significant net cash position.

So far during the global COVID-19 pandemic, RTX has maintained our outlook for the year. However, as noted in the company announcement of the Q2 results (cf. company announcement 30/2020), given the unprece- dented nature of the COVID-19 situation globally an un- certainty as to the potential impact from the COVID-19 on RTX's FY 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. With increased visibility regarding the end of the financial year 2019/20, RTX adjusts and narrows its expectations regarding revenue while maintaining and narrowing expectations regarding earnings (EBITDA and EBIT) as detailed below. The adjusted and narrowed outlook for revenue is DKK 550-570 million for FY 2019/20. While certain RTX products (e.g. Enterprise Headsets) and segments (e.g. Healthcare) have benefitted from the COVID-19 situation, other segments will be impacted by the COVID-19 pan- demic towards the end of the financial year. Within Pro- Audio and Enterprise products the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the finan- cial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts.

550-570 million for FY 2019/20. While certain RTX products (e.g. Enterprise Headsets) and segments (e.g. Healthcare) have benefitted from the COVID-19 situation, other segments will be impacted by the COVID-19 pan- demic towards the end of the financial year. Within Pro- Audio and Enterprise products the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the finan- cial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts. The maintained, but narrowed, outlook for EBITDA is DKK 105-115 million and for EBIT DKK 80-90 million for FY 2019/20. Both these ranges are within the ranges in the original outlook. With careful management of the cost base e.g. regarding new headcount investments and various discretionary spend, RTX expects to be able to maintain a solid earnings level despite revenues being lower than originally expected. Among other things, RTX has redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant longer- term growth potential for RTX thereby reducing the need for new headcount investments.

105-115 million and for EBIT DKK 80-90 million for FY 2019/20. Both these ranges are within the ranges in the original outlook. With careful management of the cost base e.g. regarding new headcount investments and various discretionary spend, RTX expects to be able to maintain a solid earnings level despite revenues being lower than originally expected. Among other things, RTX has redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant longer- term growth potential for RTX thereby reducing the need for new headcount investments. The COVID-19 pandemic increases uncertainty related to the global flow of goods (sporadic lockdowns etc.). The outlook for 2019/20 assumes that no unforeseen events occur causing supply or logistics disruptions. RTX A/S PETER THOSTRUP PETER RØPKE Chairman CEO ENQUIRIES AND FURTHER INFORMATION: CEO, Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00 CFO, Morten Axel Petersen, tel +45 96 32 23 00 APPENDICES Interim report for Q3 and 9M 2019/20 for the Group comprising: Group financial highlights and key ratios

Management report

Management's statement

Income statement

Statement of comprehensive income

Balance sheet

Equity statement

Cash flow statement

Notes INVESTOR AND ANALYST MEETING On Friday, 28 August 2020 at 9.00 am, RTX will hold a meeting for investors and analysts at Danske Bank Holmens Kanal 12 København At this meeting, the Company's management will comment on the interim report for the third quarter of 2019/20. To register for the meeting, please email lomo@danskebank.dk. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 3 Group Financial Highlights and Key Ratios (non-audited) Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK million 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS Revenue 158.5 148.9 399.5 403.2 560.3 Gross profit 85.9 83.9 227.7 229.0 316.9 EBITDA 38.9 29.7 71.7 63.4 100.2 EBITDA % 24.6% 19.9% 17.9% 15.7% 17.9% Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 32.6 26.2 54.6 53.6 86.7 Net financials 1.2 -0.8 -4.1 2.0 4.6 Profit/loss before tax (EBT) 33.8 25.4 50.6 55.6 91.3 Profit/loss for the period 26.3 20.0 39.4 43.7 71.4 BALANCE SHEET ITEMS Cash and current asset investments 210.5 190.0 210.5 190.0 226.7 Total assets 499.7 441.8 499.7 441.8 463.3 Equity 328.3 324.1 328.3 324.1 347.4 Liabilities 171.4 117.7 171.4 117.7 115.8 OTHER KEY FIGURES Development costs (own) before capitalization 11.5 10.4 34.9 29.3 39.0 Capitalized development costs 7.7 5.1 20.6 14.3 16.8 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 6.3 3.4 17.0 9.7 13.5 Cash flow from operations 48.2 34.5 78.4 62.4 107.7 Cash flow from investments 1) -10.1 -7.2 -27.8 -50.6 -52.4 Investments in property, plant and equipment 2.5 1.7 6.6 3.6 5.4 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 1) 36.6 18.2 -15.3 -25.3 10.9 Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK million 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 KEY RATIOS Growth in net turnover (percentage) 6.5 30.4 -0.9 25.3 17.9 Profit margin (percentage) 20.6 17.6 13.7 13.3 15.5 Return on invested capital (percentage) 2) 64.8 69.8 64.8 69.8 75.1 Return on equity (percentage) 2) 20.6 22.3 20.6 22.3 21.6 Equity ratio (percentage) 65.7 73.4 65.7 73.4 75.0 EMPLOYMENT Average number of full-time employees 291 281 291 273 277 Hereof average number employed directly 262 256 263 250 253 Revenue per employee (DKK '000) 3) 545 530 1,373 1.477 2,023 Operating profit per employee (DKK '000) 3) 112 93 188 197 313 SHARES Average number of shares in circulation ('000) 8,341 8,528 8,388 8,562 8,545 Average number of diluted shares ('000) 8,385 8,598 8,449 8,654 8,633 SHARE DATA. DKK PER SHARE AT DKK 5 Profit/loss for the period (EPS), per share 3) 3.1 2.3 4.7 5.1 8.4 Profit/loss for the period, diluted (DEPS), per share 3) 3.1 2.3 4.7 5.1 8.3 Dividends, per share (DKK) - - - - 2.5 Equity value, per share 39.4 38.1 39.4 38.1 41.0 Listed price, per share 213.0 158.0 213.0 158.0 164.0 Note: The Group's financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September. Definitions of the key ratios used are stated in the annual report for 2018/19 in the accounting policies. Figures prior to 2019/20 have not been restated to reflect new accounting policy, IFRS 16, implemented for 2019/20. Including acquisition of current securities in the trading portfolio. Calculated over a 12 months' period. Not annualized. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 4 Management Report The Board of Directors of RTX A/S has today considered and adopted the Group's interim report for the third quarter of 2019/20 (covering the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020). Comments on developments for the third quarter (Q3) and first nine months (9M) of the 2019/20 financial year follow below. Q3 REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.5% The RTX Group realized revenue of DKK 158.5 million - an increase of 6.5% (Q3 2018/19: DKK 148.9 million. Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase equals 4.7% compared to last year. For 9M 2019/20, revenues decreased by 0.9% to DKK 399.5 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 403.2 million). Revenue in Business Communications grew by 7.8% to DKK 110.3 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 102.3 million). Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase was 5.9%. The increase is partly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China which postponed some deliveries from RTX's suppliers (providers of electronic manufacturing services) in China from Q2 to Q3 thereby also postponing some revenue from March (i.e. Q2) into this Q3. RTX's supplier base has been fully operational since March and the delivery situation thus remains stabilized. Moreover, the increase is partly driven by increased demand for Enterprise Headsets. Revenue from the Enterprise handsets and base stations in Q3 was impacted by quarter -on-quarter fluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18. For 9M 2019/20, revenue in Business Communications increased by 2.4% to DKK 278.0 (9M 2018/19: DKK 271.3 million). During the quarter - under ways of working impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic - RTX staff continued development activities within the Enterprise segment for renewal of product ranges under renewed large older framework agreements. Further, development activities related to the newest framework agreement (announced at the end of 2018/19) continued. Finally, development of own financed product ranges - including for instance wireless headsets models and deployment tools for our Enterprise suite of products - continued in the quarter. Design Services realized revenue of DKK 48.2 million, corresponding to an increase of 3.5% (Q3 2018/19: DKK 46.6 million). Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase was 2.1%. The increase is driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty, partly offset by lower revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering). This is a result of the strategy to increasingly focus on generating recurring revenues instead of selling engineering services and the result of some engineer- ing resources being redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within Design Services revenue especially increased within the Healthcare segment with RTX products for patient monitoring systems. For 9M 2019/20 revenues decreased by 7.9% to DKK 121.5 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 131.9 million) also driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty and by lower revenues from engineering services. During the quarter, development activities continued under the larger framework agreement announced at the end of 2018/19 regarding product development for a large international player in the ProAudio segment based on RTX's conference platform. Product launch is expected before the end of 2020. Additionally, RTX has finalized activities to take over the full supply chain and delivery for a full product for FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT Q3 Q3 Change DKK million 19/20 18/19 (%) Group revenue 158.5 148.9 6.5% BC1) revenue 110.3 102.3 7.8% DS2) revenue 48.2 46.6 3.5% EBITDA 38.9 29.7 31.1% EBIT 32.6 26.2 24.2% CFFO3) 48.2 34.5 39.9% 9M 9M Change DKK million 19/20 18/19 (%) Group revenue 399.5 403.2 -0.9% BC1) revenue 278.0 271.3 2.4% DS2) revenue 121.5 131.9 -7.9% EBITDA 71.7 63.4 13.1% EBIT 54.6 53.6 1.8% CFFO3) 78.4 62.4 25.5% 1)Business Communications 2)Design Services 3)Cash flow from operations RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 5 RTX's main customer within the Healthcare segment. Initial deliveries were made, as planned, during Q3 and going forward RTX will supply the full product. Longer term, these are important stepping stones in the productization strategy within Design Services. The unit also continues product development activities refining the unique SheersoundTM and SheerlinkTM platforms providing RTX's current and future product customers within ProAudio with strong wireless performance and significantly shorter time to market for wireless solutions and creating significant customer interest. COSTS AND EARNINGS The gross profit of the Group increased by 2.4% to DKK 85.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 83.9 million). The gross margin decreased by 2.2%-points to 54.2% (Q3 2018/19: 56.4%) impacted by the revenue mix. In 9M 2019/20, gross profit amounted to DKK 227.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 229.0 million) corresponding to a largely un- changed gross margin of 57.0% (9M 2018/19: 56.8%). Capacity costs in Q3 amounted to DKK 54.6 million (before capitalization of development costs) compared to DKK 59.4 million in the same period last year. The capacity cost level is impacted by the ramp-up of activities and investments in capacity related to the major framework agreements announced over the last years. Reflecting this, the average number of FTEs was 291 in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: 281). However, during the quarter, the Group delayed additional headcount investments due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and instead redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant growth potential for RTX. Also, various discretionary spend has been managed tightly considering the global uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, capacity costs in the quarter were impacted by lower costs related to expected annual bonusses. Capacity costs are also impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding cap- italization of leasing costs, which decreases capacity costs (other external costs) while increasing depreciations and interest costs (refer to note 1). As described above for both business units, RTX continued to fund development activities of wireless headsets, product deployment tools, ProAudio product solutions etc. during the quarter. Therefore, the Group capitalized development costs of DKK 7.7 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 5.1 million). Operating performance before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) improved by 31.1% to DKK 38.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 29.7 million) due to the revenue growth and the careful capacity cost management. Thus, the EBITDA margin in Q3 reached 24.6% (Q3 2018/19: 19.9%). For 9M 2019/20 EBITDA increased by 13.1% to DKK 71.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 63.4 million) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 17.9% (9M 2018/19: 15.7%). The implementation of IFRS 16 (capitalization of leasing costs) in 2019/20 has improved EBITDA compared to last year. Depreciations and amortizations increased to DKK 6.3 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 3.4 million) with the development primarily caused by amortization of further own financed development projects and by increasing depreciations due to implementation of IFRS 16. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 24.2% to DKK 32.6 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 26.2 million). For 9M 2019/20, EBIT amounted to DKK 54.6 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 53.6 million) impacted by increasing depreciation and amortization reflecting the investments in RTX product solutions over the last years. EBIT is only impacted by IFRS 16 implementation to a limited degree. Net financial items in Q3 amounted to DKK 1.2 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK -0.8 million). The development in the quarter is positively impacted by adjustments to the value of investments in the trading portfolio to fair value at the balance sheet date driven by the decrease in bond interest rates during the quarter (leading to increases in bond prices). Financial items are negatively impacted by exchange rate adjustments of balance sheet items during the quarter due to decreasing USD exchange rate partly counterbalanced by currency (USD) hedging under which the Group has hedged part of the expected USD net cash inflow from operations. For 9M 2019/20, net financial items amount to DKK -4.1 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 2.0 million) negatively impacted by exchange rate adjustments of balance sheet items during the period due to decreasing USD exchange rate (partly counterbalanced by USD hedging) and by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing. The trading portfolio has had a neutral impact on net financial items for 9M 2019/20 as adjustments to fair value at the balance sheet date and dividends (interest) received largely net out. Profit before tax for Q3 of 2019/20 increased to DKK 33.8 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK 25.4 million). For 9M 2019/20, profit before tax amounted to DKK 50.6 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 55.6 million) and is marginally negatively impacted by the IFRS 16 implementation. EQUITY, ASSETS AND CASH FLOW At the end of the third quarter of 2019/20, the Group's equity ratio amounted to 65.7% (Q3 2018/19: 73.4%). The equity ratio has increased with the profits generated and decreased with distribution of dividends and share buy-backs during 2019/20. Further, the ratio has decreased due to the implementation of IFRS 16 which has increased tangible assets (primarily leased real estate) and calculated debt from capitalized leasing costs (refer to note 1). The total assets were DKK 499.7 million at the end of the third quarter in 2019/20 compared DKK 441.8 million at the same time last year, with the increase caused by the implementation of IFRS 16 and a higher cash position. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 6 In Q3 2019/20, the Group continued to realize positive cash flow from operations (CFFO) of DKK 48.2 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK 34.5 million) aided by the earnings generated and the working capital development. In 9M 2019/20, cash flow from operations reached DKK 78.4 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 62.4 million). RTX's balance sheet and liquidity thus remain very strong with a significant net cash position. The Group's total cash funds and current securities less bank debt amounted to DKK 210.5 million at the end of Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 190.0 million). The level is positively impacted by cash generated by operations and negatively impacted by distribution to shareholders via dividends and share buy-backprograms during 2019/20. For 9M 2019/20, RTX has paid out dividends of DKK 21.0 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 17.1 million) and bought back shares for DKK 40.6 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 20.0 million). RTX share buy-backprogramme has been suspended since 13 March 2020 (cf. company announcement 25/2020) solely as a pre- cautionary measure due to the global uncertainty created by the COVID-19situation. OUTLOOK FOR THE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR So far during the global COVID-19 pandemic, RTX has maintained our outlook for the year. However, as noted in the company announcement of the Q2 results (cf. company announcement 30/2020), given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 situation globally an uncertainty as to the potential impact from the COVID-19 on RTX's FY 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. With increased visibility regarding the end of the financial year 2019/20, RTX adjusts and narrows its expectations regarding revenue while maintaining and narrowing expectations regarding earnings (EBITDA and EBIT) as detailed below. The adjusted and narrowed outlook for revenue is DKK 550-570 million for FY 2019/20. While certain RTX products (e.g. Enterprise Headsets) and segments (e.g. Health- care) have benefitted from the COVID-19 situation, other segments will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of the financial year. Within ProAudio and Enterprise products the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the financial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts. The maintained, but narrowed, outlook for EBITDA is DKK 105-115 million and for EBIT DKK 80-90 million for FY 2019/20. Both these ranges are within the ranges in the original outlook. With careful management of the cost base e.g. regarding new headcount investments and various discretionary spend, RTX expects to be able to maintain a solid earnings level despite revenues being lower than originally expected. Among other things, RTX has redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant longer-term growth potential for RTX thereby reducing the need for new headcount investments. The COVID-19 pandemic increases uncertainty related to the global flow of goods (sporadic lockdowns etc.). The outlook for 2019/20 assumes that no unforeseen events occur causing supply or logistics disruptions. SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION COMPLETED DURING Q3 As adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020 and as confirmed by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 March 2020, RTX's share capital has been reduced by nominal DKK 1,500,000 via cancellation of 300,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programmes. The reduction was finally completed and registered in Q3 (on 15 April 2020 - cf. company announcement 28/2020). FINANCIAL CALENDAR Expected publication of financial information­ for the financial year 2019/20: 24 NOVEMBER 2020 Annual report for 2019/20 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR STATEMENTS ON FUTURE CONDITIONS The above statements on the Group's future conditions, including in particular, future revenue and operating profit (EBIT- DA and EBIT), reflect Management's current outlook and carry some uncertainty. These statements can be affected by a number of risks and uncertainties, which mean that actual developments can be different from the indicated outlook. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, dependence on partners, the time of delivery of components, and foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations - all of which may also be impacted by the COVID-19situation and development. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 7 Management's Statement The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today Nørresundby, 24 August 2020 considered and adopted the interim report of RTX A/S for the third quarter and first nine months of the financial year 2019/20 (covering the period 1 October 2019 to 30 June Executive Board 2020). The interim report is prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for the interim Peter Røpke Morten Axel Petersen reporting of listed companies. The interim report has not CEO CFO been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. We consider the applied accounting policies appropriate Board of Directors for the interim report to provide, in our opinion, a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position as at 30 June 2020 and of its financial performance and cash flow for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019/20. Peter Thostrup Jesper Mailind Chairman Deputy Chairman We consider Management's review to give a true and fair view of the Group's activities and finances, profit/loss for the period and the Group's financial position as a whole, as Christian Engsted Lars Christian Tofft Henrik Schimmell well as a true and fair description of the most material risks and uncertainties facing the Group. Kevin Harritsø Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen Kurt Heick Rasmussen Employee representative Employee representative Employee representative RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 8 Income Statement (non-audited) Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 Note 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Revenue 3 158,485 148,873 399,511 403,243 560,273 Value of work transferred to assets 4 7,671 5,143 20,571 14,252 16,777 Costs of sales etc. -72,585 -64,947 -171,825 -174,245 -243,403 Other external expenses -13,501 -14,382 -40,574 -46,217 -61,107 Staff costs -41,132 -44,989 -136,024 -133,676 -172,322 Operating profit/loss before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 38,938 29,698 71,659 63,357 100,218 Depreciation and amortization 4 -6,330 -3,449 -17,040 -9,710 -13,495 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 32,608 26,249 54,619 53,647 86,723 Financial income 5 2,548 414 1,978 2,740 5,144 Financial expenses 5 -1,389 -1,257 -6,034 -770 -520 Profit/loss before tax 33,767 25,406 50,563 55,617 91,347 Tax of profit/loss for the period -7,500 -5,433 -11,172 -11,893 -19,972 Profit/loss for the period 26,267 19,973 39,391 43,724 71,375 Earnings per share (EPS) Earnings per share (DKK) 3.1 2.3 4.7 5.1 8.4 Earnings per share, diluted (DKK) 3.1 2.3 4.7 5.1 8.3 Statement of Comprehensive Income (non-audited) Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 Note 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Profit/loss for the period 26,267 19,973 39,391 43,724 71,375 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the income statement Exchange rate adjustments of foreign subsidiaries -716 -282 -622 627 1,875 Fair value adjustment relating to hedging instruments 278 - -874 - - Fair value of hedging instruments reclassified to the income statement 587 - 889 - - Tax on items that may be reclassified -190 - -3 - - Other comprehensive income, net of tax -41 -282 -610 627 1,875 Comprehensive income for the period 26,226 19,691 38,781 44,351 73,250 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 9 Balance Sheet (non-audited) Amounts in DKK '000 30.06.20 30.06.19 30.09.19 ASSETS Own completed development projects 20,039 15,922 15,681 Own development projects in progress 34,701 27,305 26,865 Acquired license rights 264 1,319 1,055 Goodwill 7,797 7,797 7,797 Intangible assets 62,801 52,343 51,398 Right-of-use assets (lease assets) 36,927 - - Plant and machinery 9,432 8,482 7,892 Other fixtures, tools and equipment 4,269 2,623 3,391 Leasehold improvements 3,187 3,474 3,470 Tangible assets 53,815 14,579 14,753 Deposits 7,966 7,897 7,928 Deferred tax assets 1,562 - 1,644 Other non-current assets 9,528 7,897 9,572 Non-current assets 126,144 74,819 75,723 Inventories 19,359 21,054 21,814 Trade receivables 106,293 129,397 116,720 Contract development projects in progress 28,587 20,222 16,312 Income taxes - - - Other receivables 4,304 2,678 3,001 Prepaid expenses 4,487 3,695 3,005 Receivables 143,671 155,992 139,038 Current asset investments in the trading portfolio 153,042 153,086 153,149 Current asset investments 153,042 153,086 153,149 Cash at bank and in hand 57,490 36,868 73,556 Total current assets 373,562 367,000 387,557 Total assets 499,706 441,819 463,280 Amounts in DKK '000 30.06.20 30.06.19 30.09.19 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 43,214 44,714 44,714 Share premium account 203,714 252,367 252,367 Retained earnings 81,394 27,031 50,359 Equity 328,322 324,112 347,440 Lease liabilities 34,112 - - Deferred tax 11,993 3,382 6,144 Provisions 1,305 905 1,305 Non-current liabilities 47,410 4,287 7,449 Lease liabilities 5,860 - - Prepayments received from customers 710 2,498 7,371 Trade payables 56,382 57,002 44,449 Contract development projects in progress 3,662 9,383 5,121 Income taxes 1,905 2,312 8,883 Provisions 1,415 1,115 1,441 Other payables 54,040 41,110 41,126 Current liabilities 123,974 113,420 108,391 Total liabilities 171,384 117,707 115,840 Total equity and liabilities 499,706 441,819 463,280 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 10 Equity Statement (non-audited) Share Share Retained Amounts in DKK '000 capital premium earnings Total Equity at 1 October 2018 44,714 252,367 14,918 311,999 Changes in accounting policies, IFRS 15 - - 931 931 Tax on changes in accounting policies, IFRS 15 - - -205 -205 Equity at 1 October 2018 (restated) 44,714 252,367 15,644 312,725 Profit/loss for the period - - 43,724 43,724 Exchange rate adjustments of foreign subsidiaries - - 627 627 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - 627 627 Comprehensive income for the period - - 44,351 44,351 Share-based remuneration - - 4,474 4,474 Deferred tax on equity transactions - - -1,765 -1,765 Current tax on equity transactions - - 1,489 1,489 Paid dividend for 2017/18 - - -17,136 -17,136 Acquisition of treasury shares - - -20,026 -20,026 Other transactions - - -32,964 -32,964 Equity at 30 June 2019 44,714 252,367 27,031 324,112 Share Share Retained Amounts in DKK '000 capital premium earnings Total Equity at 1 October 2019 44,714 252,367 50,359 347,440 Changes in accounting policies, IFRS 16 - - -2,730 -2,730 Tax on changes in accounting policies, IFRS 16 - - 578 578 Equity at 1 October 2019 (restated) 44,714 252,367 48,207 345,288 Profit/loss for the period - - 39,391 39,391 Exchange rate adjustments of foreign subsidiaries - - -622 -622 Fair value adjustment relating to hedging instruments - - -874 -874 Fair value of hedging instruments reclassified to the income statement - - 889 889 Tax on items that may be reclassified - - -3 -3 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - -610 -610 Comprehensive income for the period - - 38,781 38,781 Share-based remuneration - - 4,039 4,039 Deferred tax on equity transactions - - -875 -875 Current tax on equity transactions - - 2,632 2,632 Paid dividend for 2018/19 - - -20,960 -20,960 Cancellation of treasury shares -1,500 -48,653 50,130 -23 Acquisition of treasury shares - - -40,560 -40,560 Other transactions -1,500 -48,653 -5,594 -55,747 Equity at 30 June 2020 43,214 203,714 81,394 328,322 Share capital of DKK 43,214,190 consists of 8,642,838 shares at DKK 5. The Group holds 301,522 treasury shares at 30 June 2020 (435,869 shares at 30 June 2019). There are no shares carrying special rights. RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 11 Cash Flow Statement (non-audited) Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 32,608 26,249 54,619 53,647 86,723 Reversal of items with no effect on cash flow Depreciation and amortization 6,330 3,449 17,040 9,710 13,495 Other items with no effect on cash flow 1,643 -303 3,477 3,478 7,661 Change in working capital Change in inventories -1,477 -5,782 2,450 1,570 35 Change in receivables -27,290 -11,955 -4,393 -11,023 5,931 Change in trade payables etc. 37,498 22,412 16,727 3,079 -8,847 Cash flow from operating activities 49,312 34,070 89,920 60,461 104,998 Financial income received 53 556 1,978 4,102 5,188 Financial expenses paid -1,213 -110 -3,644 -384 -520 Income taxes paid 93 -32 -9,887 -1,742 -2,012 Cash flow from operations 48,245 34,484 78,367 62,437 107,654 Investments in own development projects -7,631 -5,143 -19,381 -14,252 -15,518 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -2,496 -1,691 -6,580 -3,623 -5,364 Deposits on leaseholds 11 6 -38 -149 -180 Acquisition and sale of current asset investments in trading portfolio - -327 -1,839 -32,558 -31,379 Cash flow from investments -10,116 -7,155 -27,838 -50,582 -52,441 Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Repayment of lease liabilities -1,500 - -4,325 - - Acquisition of treasury shares - -9,138 -40,560 -20,026 -27,219 Paid dividend - - -20,960 -17,136 -17,136 Cash flow from financing activities -1,500 -9,138 -65,845 -37,162 -44,355 Increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents 36,629 18,191 -15,316 -25,307 10,858 Exchange rate correction on cash -369 320 -750 102 625 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period, net 21,230 18,357 73,556 62,073 62,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, net 57,490 36,868 57,490 36,868 73,556 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, net, are composed as follows: Cash at bank and in hand 57,490 36,868 57,490 36,868 73,556 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period, net 57,490 36,868 57,490 36,868 73,556 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 12 Notes 1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES The interim report is presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reporting of listed companies. An interim report has not been prepared for the Parent. Except for the effects mentioned below, the accounting policies applied in this interim report are consistent with those applied in the Company's 2018/19 annual report. We refer to the 2018/19 annual report for a more detailed description of the accounting policies. In 9M 2019/20 the Group has entered into commercial hedging transactions. The derivatives are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and fair value changes of derivatives which are classified as and qualifies for recognition as future cash flow hedges are recognized in other comprehensive income until the hedged transactions are realized. Fair value of other derivatives are recognized in the income statement. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES IASB has published a number of new or amendments standards and interpretations effective for RTX A/S for the financial year 2019/20. Of these only IFRS 16 Leases has had material impact on the Group's financial statements. IFRS 16 - LEASES Starting 1 October 2019 RTX implemented IFRS 16 - Leases. The standard has changed the accounting principles for leasing contracts. IFRS 16 requires all leasing contracts irrespective of type - with a few exceptions - to be included in the balance sheet of lessee as a right-of-use asset with an associated lease liability. The income statement is affected as leasing costs are split into two elements - depreciations and interest expenses - as opposed to previously, where the costs for operational leasing were reported as other external expenses. Over time the impact on profit/loss will be neutral but frontloading of interest expenses result in a timing effect. The right-of-use assets are depreciated over the term of the leasing contracts. Net cash flow remains unaffected, however implementing IFRS 16 affects the cash flow statement as lease payments are split into interests and repayment of lease liabilities. RTX implemented the new standard using the modified retrospective approach with right-of-use assets measured as if IFRS 16 had been applied since the lease commencement date. The lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted using an appropriate RTX incremental borrowing rate. The effect of transition has been recognized to the opening bal- ance of retained earnings in equity. Comparative information has not been restated and is presented as in the annual report 2018/19 in accordance with the previous standard on leasing, IAS 17. At implementation of IFRS 16, the following practical expedients have been applied: A single discount rate to has been applied to a portfolio of leases with reasonable similar charac- teristics

Low value leases and leases with a lease term ending within 12 months of 1 October 2019 have not been recognized as a right-of-use asset and lease liability but expensed on a straight line basis.

right-of-use asset and lease liability but expensed on a straight line basis. Initial direct costs have been excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset

right-of-use asset Hindsight has been used to determine the lease term for contracts containing options to extend or terminate the lease contract When calculating the lease liability, future lease payments for the lease term is discounted using an appropriate RTX incremental borrowing rate. Service components separable from leasing components have been excluded from the future lease payments and extension or termination options have been included when determining the lease term if exercise of the options is considered reasonably certain. In implementing IFRS 16 at 1 October 2019, RTX has recognized a right-of-use asset of DKK 40.8 million mainly relating to lease of premises (DKK 40.4 million) and an associated lease liability of DKK 43.5 million. Retained earnings in equity is reduced by DKK 2.1 million and deferred tax is reduced by DKK 0.6 million. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities at implemen- tation 1 October 2019 was 4.1%. The difference between the operating lease commitments disclosed according to IAS 17 in the 2018/19 annual report and lease liabilities recognized according to IFRS 16 in the opening balance at 1 October 2019 is specified as follows: Opening Amounts in DKK '000 balance Operating lease commitments 30 September 2019 (IAS17) 34,306 Discounted using incremental borrowing rate at 1 October 2019 -8,286 Low-value and short term-leases -290 Reasonable certain extension options included 17,813 Lease liabilities recognized at 1 October 2019 43,543 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 13 Notes 1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED) Impact on Consolidated financial statements in 9M 2019/20 from implementing IFRS 16: Previous New accounting Impact accounting Amounts in DKK '000 policy of IFRS 16 policy INCOME STATEMENT Other external expenses -46,080 5,506 -40,574 EBITDA 66,153 5,506 71,659 Depreciation and amortization -12,470 -4,570 -17,040 EBIT 53,683 936 54,619 Financial expenses -4,796 -1,238 -6,034 Tax of profit/loss for the period -11,239 67 -11,172 Profit/loss for the period 39,626 -235 39,391 BALANCE SHEET Right-of-use-assets (lease assets) - 36,927 36,927 Retained earnings 83,793 -2,399 81,394 Lease liabilities - 39,972 39,972 Deferred tax liabilities 12,638 -645 11,993 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations 74,042 4,325 78,367 Cash flow from financing activities -61,520 -4,325 -65,845 Net cash flow -15,316 - -15,316 2 ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS The preparation of interim reports requires management to make financial estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policy and recognised assets, obligations, income and expenses. Actual results might be different from these estimates. Except for estimates applied when determining lease term related to IFRS 16 (refer to note 1), the material estimates that management make when applying the accounting principles of the Group and the material uncertainty connected with these estimates and assumptions are unchanged in the preparation of the interim report compared to the preparation of the annual report as per 30 September 2019. 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Revenue, business segments Business Communications 110,305 102,315 277,982 271,347 386,815 Design Services 48,180 46,558 121,529 131,896 173,458 Group 158,485 148,873 399,511 403,243 560,273 EBITDA Business Communications 30,616 23,578 66,342 53,637 84,738 Design Services 8,322 6,120 5,317 9,720 15,480 Group 38,938 29,698 71,659 63,357 100,218 EBIT Business Communications 27,208 21,980 57,297 49,022 78,496 Design Services 5,400 4,269 -2,678 4,625 8,227 Group 32,608 26,249 54,619 53,647 86,723 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 14 Notes 3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Segment assets Business Communications 161,232 170,569 161,232 170,569 159,888 Design Services 126,395 79,145 126,395 79,145 76,607 Non-allocated items 212,079 192,105 212,079 192,105 226,785 Group 499,706 441,819 499,706 441,819 463,280 Revenue, geographical segments Denmark 1,386 748 4,558 5,906 6,340 France 27,306 28,971 84,826 89,499 119,227 USA 39,944 30,472 80,391 87,168 116,338 Other Europe 29,134 11,261 52,793 43,798 61,876 Hong Kong 22,091 6,894 49,744 17,943 39,428 Germany 14,497 14,257 49,597 43,872 60,150 Netherlands 10,906 44,092 42,243 75,020 104,264 Other Asia and Pacific 12,660 10,735 32,999 36,146 44,704 Other 561 1,443 2,360 3,891 7,946 Total 158,485 148,873 399,511 403,243 560,273 As per the annual report, the Group and Parent balance sheets illustrate that the Group's assets are mainly owned by the Parent company in Denmark. The geographical split of the assets is thus mainly in Denmark. Revenue is broken down by geographical area according to customer location. 4 DEVELOPMENT COSTS Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Own development cost incurred before capitalization 11,540 10,387 34,880 29,261 38,993 Value of work transferred to assets (capitalized) -7,671 -5,143 -20,571 -14,252 -16,777 Total amortization and impairment losses on development projects 2,898 1,658 7,187 4,375 6,322 Development costs recognized in the profit/loss account 6,767 6,902 21,496 19,384 28,538 5 FINANCIAL ITEMS Q3 Q3 9M 9M FY Amounts in DKK '000 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2018/19 Exchange rate gains (net) - - - - 2,297 Fair value adjustments of investments in trading portfolio 2,018 327 - 1,179 1,242 Other financial income 530 87 1,978 1,561 1,605 Financial income 2,548 414 1,978 2,740 5,144 Exchange rate losses (net) 987 1,147 2,437 386 - Fair value adjustments of investments in trading portfolio - - 1,946 - - Financing element, IFRS 16 402 - 1,238 - - Other financial costs - 110 413 384 520 Financial expenses 1,389 1,257 6,034 770 520 RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 15 Attachments Original document

