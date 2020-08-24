RTX A/S : CA No 34-2020 - 240820 - Interim Report Q3 2019-20

Log in
08/24/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

INTERIM REPORT FOR Q3 AND 9M 2019/20

ANNOUNCEMENT

(the period 01.10.2019 - 30.06.2020)

to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the media

Nørresundby, 24 August 2020

Announcement no. 34/2020

No. of pages: 15

RTX Q3 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH - REVENUE OUTLOOK 19/20 ADJUSTED WHILE EARNINGS OUTLOOK NARROWED

"We are satisfied by the performance in the third quarter of 2019/20. Revenue increased by 6.5% and EBITDA increased by 31% compared to last year and we continued the progress in the product development work for key framework agreements within our Enterprise, ProAudio and Healthcare segments. As mentioned in the interim report for our second quarter, given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic an uncertainty as to the impact on RTX's financial year 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. In

the short term, we can now see that the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to some RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the financial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts. Therefore, we are adjusting our revenue outlook for FY 19/20. However, we have not seen customers pulling out of development agreements and therefore we continue to see our business model as being fundamentally strong and supporting our growth aspirations. We are maintaining and narrowing our earnings outlook and I am pleased with the resilience of our business model so that we with prudent cost management still expect to end the year within our original earnings outlook despite COVID-19."

Peter Røpke, CEO

HIGHLIGHTS Q3 2019/20 FOR THE RTX GROUP

  • Net revenue increased by 6.5% to DKK 158.5 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 148.9 million). The increase is caused by the effects, during the previous quarter (Q2), of the COVID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China on RTX's supply chain which postponed revenue from Q2 into Q3. Further, the revenue increase is driven by Enterprise Headsets and by the Healthcare segment.
    • Business Communications: Revenue increased 7.8% to DKK 110.3 million. The increase is partly caused by the COV- ID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China which postponed some deliveries from RTX's suppliers (providers of electronic manufacturing services) in China from Q2 to Q3 thereby also postponing some revenue from March (i.e. Q2) into this Q3. Moreover, the increase is partly driven by increased demand for Enterprise Headsets. Revenue from the Enterprise handsets and base stations in Q3 was impacted by quarter-on-quarter fluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18.
    • Design Services: Revenue increased by 3.5% to DKK 48.2 million driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty, partly offset by lower revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering). This is a result of the strategy to increasingly focus on generating recurring revenues instead of selling engineering services and the result of some engineering resources being redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within Design Service revenue especially increased within the Healthcare segment.

REVENUE PER QUARTER

Million DKK

200

160

120

80

40

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EBITDA PER QUARTER

Million DKK

40

32

24

16

8

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

EBIT PER QUARTER

Million DKK

40

32

24

16

8

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

 2018/19 

 2019/20

RTX A/S, Strømmen 6, DK-9400 Nørresundby, Denmark |Tel +45 96 32 23 00 |Fax +45 96 32 23 10 |VAT DK 17 00 21 47 |Web www.rtx.dk |E-mail info@rtx.dk

FX corrected revenue development amounted to an increase of 4.7% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the USD exchange rate level to a minor degree.

  • Gross profit increased by 2.4% to DKK 85.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 83.9 million). The gross margin decreased by 2.2%-points to 54.2% (Q3 2018/19: 56.4%) impacted by the revenue mix.
  • Operating performance improved with EBITDA in- creasing by 31.1% to DKK 38.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 29.7 million). EBIT increased by 24.2% to DKK 32.6 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 26.2 million). EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by the growth in revenue and gross profit as well as the development in capacity costs which are impacted by increased costs related to ramp-upof activities and investments in capacity related to the major framework agreements announced over the last years, but counterbalanced by tight management of the cost base considering the glob- al uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19pandemic. The average number of FTEs reached 291 in Q3 2019/20 compared to 281 in Q3 2018/19. Also, EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing costs, which increases EBITDA (and to a minor degree EBIT).
  • Cash flows from operating activities (CFFO) increased to DKK 48.2 million in Q3 2019/20 compared to DKK 34.5 million in Q3 2018/19 driven by developments in earnings and working capital fluctuations.

HIGHLIGHTS 9M (FIRST NINE MONTHS) 2019/20 FOR THE RTX GROUP

  • Net revenue decreased by 0.9% to DKK 399.5 million in 9M 2019/20 (9m 2018/19: DKK 403.2 million) with revenue growth within Business Communications (Enterprise segment) being counterbalanced by a revenue decrease within Design Services due to lower revenues from engi- neering services compared to last year.
    • Business Communications: Revenue increased by 2.4% to DKK 278.0 million positively impacted by growth within Enterprise Headsets partially counter- balanced by quarter-on-quarterfluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18 within Enterprise handsets and base stations.
    • Design Services: Revenue decreased 7.9% to DKK 121.5 million. Recurring revenues from product sales and royalties increased in line with the strategy to increase resource scalability within Design Servic- es. Conversely, revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering) decreased compared to last year as the development activities in the division focus increasingly on generating recurring revenues instead of executing pure engineering projects and as some engineering resources have been redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within De- sign Services the Healthcare segment has performed stronger than the ProAudio segment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FX corrected revenue development in 9M 2019/20 amounted to a decrease of 3.1% as revenue compared to last year was positively impacted by the USD exchange rate level.

  • Gross profit decreased by 0.6% to DKK 227.7 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 229.0 million). The gross margin was largely unchanged with a small increase by 0.2%-points to 57.0% (9M 2018/19: 56.8%).
  • EBITDA increased by 13.1% to DKK 71.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 63.4 million). EBITDA is impacted by increased staff costs related to ramp-up of activities for the major framework agreements announced over the last year. Counterbalancing this is tight management of the cost base in light of the global uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes lower dis- cretionary spend and substituting additional headcount investments with internal redeployment of employees. Further, EBITDA is impacted by capitalized development costs where RTX has continued to fund development activities of e.g. wireless headset models and ProAudio product solutions. EBIT increased by 1.8% to DKK 54.6 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 53.6 million) impacted by increasing depreciation and amortization reflecting the investments in RTX product solutions over the last years. Also, EBITDA and EBIT are impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing costs, which increases EBITDA (and to a minor degree EBIT).
  • Cash flows from operating activities (CFFO) amounted to DKK 78.4 million in 9M 2019/20 compared to DKK 62.4 million in 9M 2018/19.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 2

OUTLOOK FOR 2019/20

  • The COVID-19 pandemic affects societies and industries globally in 2020. RTX's key priorities in this situation remain the health and safety of our employees and societies at large, as well as protecting the commercial and financial health of our business. RTX remains fully operational and focus on assisting our customers as well as on the most important development activities.
  • RTX Q3 was affected by COVID-19 in a number of ways. Deliveries that were postponed from Q2 into Q3 due to COVID-19 countermeasures in China affecting deliveries from Chinese suppliers in March had a positive effect on Q3. Since March, the manufacturing sites of our suppliers have been and remain fully operational. Further, Q3 was affected by high demand for products in the Healthcare segment (products used in intensive care monitoring systems) and for Enterprise Headsets (increased distance working). Conversely, products within the ProAudio segment being used for live events have seen decreased demand in Q3.
  • RTX's balance sheet and liquidity remain very strong with a significant net cash position.
  • So far during the global COVID-19 pandemic, RTX has maintained our outlook for the year. However, as noted in the company announcement of the Q2 results (cf. company announcement 30/2020), given the unprece- dented nature of the COVID-19 situation globally an un- certainty as to the potential impact from the COVID-19 on RTX's FY 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. With increased visibility regarding the end of the financial year 2019/20, RTX adjusts and narrows its expectations regarding revenue while maintaining and narrowing expectations regarding earnings (EBITDA and EBIT) as detailed below.
  • The adjusted and narrowed outlook for revenue is DKK 550-570 million for FY 2019/20. While certain RTX products (e.g. Enterprise Headsets) and segments (e.g. Healthcare) have benefitted from the COVID-19 situation, other segments will be impacted by the COVID-19 pan- demic towards the end of the financial year. Within Pro- Audio and Enterprise products the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the finan- cial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts.
  • The maintained, but narrowed, outlook for EBITDA is DKK 105-115 million and for EBIT DKK 80-90 million for FY 2019/20. Both these ranges are within the ranges in the original outlook. With careful management of the cost base e.g. regarding new headcount investments and various discretionary spend, RTX expects to be able to maintain a solid earnings level despite revenues being lower than originally expected. Among other things, RTX has redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant longer- term growth potential for RTX thereby reducing the need for new headcount investments.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic increases uncertainty related to the global flow of goods (sporadic lockdowns etc.). The outlook for 2019/20 assumes that no unforeseen events occur causing supply or logistics disruptions.

RTX A/S

PETER THOSTRUP

PETER RØPKE

Chairman

CEO

ENQUIRIES AND FURTHER INFORMATION: CEO, Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

CFO, Morten Axel Petersen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

APPENDICES

Interim report for Q3 and 9M 2019/20 for the Group comprising:

  • Group financial highlights and key ratios
  • Management report
  • Management's statement
  • Income statement
  • Statement of comprehensive income
  • Balance sheet
  • Equity statement
  • Cash flow statement
  • Notes

INVESTOR AND ANALYST MEETING

On Friday, 28 August 2020 at 9.00 am, RTX will hold a meeting for investors and analysts at

Danske Bank

Holmens Kanal 12

København

At this meeting, the Company's management will comment on the interim report for the third quarter of 2019/20.

To register for the meeting, please email lomo@danskebank.dk.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 3

Group Financial Highlights and Key Ratios

(non-audited)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK million

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

INCOME STATEMENT ITEMS

Revenue

158.5

148.9

399.5

403.2

560.3

Gross profit

85.9

83.9

227.7

229.0

316.9

EBITDA

38.9

29.7

71.7

63.4

100.2

EBITDA %

24.6%

19.9%

17.9%

15.7%

17.9%

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

32.6

26.2

54.6

53.6

86.7

Net financials

1.2

-0.8

-4.1

2.0

4.6

Profit/loss before tax (EBT)

33.8

25.4

50.6

55.6

91.3

Profit/loss for the period

26.3

20.0

39.4

43.7

71.4

BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

Cash and current asset investments

210.5

190.0

210.5

190.0

226.7

Total assets

499.7

441.8

499.7

441.8

463.3

Equity

328.3

324.1

328.3

324.1

347.4

Liabilities

171.4

117.7

171.4

117.7

115.8

OTHER KEY FIGURES

Development costs (own)

before capitalization

11.5

10.4

34.9

29.3

39.0

Capitalized development costs

7.7

5.1

20.6

14.3

16.8

Depreciation, amortization

and impairment

6.3

3.4

17.0

9.7

13.5

Cash flow from operations

48.2

34.5

78.4

62.4

107.7

Cash flow from investments 1)

-10.1

-7.2

-27.8

-50.6

-52.4

Investments in property,

plant and equipment

2.5

1.7

6.6

3.6

5.4

Increase/decrease in cash

and cash equivalents 1)

36.6

18.2

-15.3

-25.3

10.9

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK million

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

KEY RATIOS

Growth in net turnover (percentage)

6.5

30.4

-0.9

25.3

17.9

Profit margin (percentage)

20.6

17.6

13.7

13.3

15.5

Return on invested capital (percentage) 2)

64.8

69.8

64.8

69.8

75.1

Return on equity (percentage) 2)

20.6

22.3

20.6

22.3

21.6

Equity ratio (percentage)

65.7

73.4

65.7

73.4

75.0

EMPLOYMENT

Average number of full-time employees

291

281

291

273

277

Hereof average number employed directly

262

256

263

250

253

Revenue per employee (DKK '000) 3)

545

530

1,373

1.477

2,023

Operating profit per employee

(DKK '000) 3)

112

93

188

197

313

SHARES

Average number of shares

in circulation ('000)

8,341

8,528

8,388

8,562

8,545

Average number of diluted shares ('000)

8,385

8,598

8,449

8,654

8,633

SHARE DATA. DKK PER SHARE AT DKK 5

Profit/loss for the period (EPS), per share 3)

3.1

2.3

4.7

5.1

8.4

Profit/loss for the period, diluted

(DEPS), per share 3)

3.1

2.3

4.7

5.1

8.3

Dividends, per share (DKK)

-

-

-

-

2.5

Equity value, per share

39.4

38.1

39.4

38.1

41.0

Listed price, per share

213.0

158.0

213.0

158.0

164.0

Note: The Group's financial year runs from 1 October to 30 September.

Definitions of the key ratios used are stated in the annual report for 2018/19 in the accounting policies. Figures prior to 2019/20 have not been restated to reflect new accounting policy, IFRS 16, implemented for 2019/20.

  1. Including acquisition of current securities in the trading portfolio.
  2. Calculated over a 12 months' period.
  3. Not annualized.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 4

Management Report

The Board of Directors of RTX A/S has today considered and adopted the Group's interim report for the third quarter of 2019/20 (covering the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020). Comments on developments for the third quarter (Q3) and first nine months (9M) of the 2019/20 financial year follow below.

Q3 REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.5%

The RTX Group realized revenue of DKK 158.5 million - an increase of 6.5% (Q3 2018/19: DKK 148.9 million. Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase equals 4.7% compared to last year. For 9M 2019/20, revenues decreased by 0.9% to DKK 399.5 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 403.2 million).

Revenue in Business Communications grew by 7.8% to DKK 110.3 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 102.3 million). Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase was 5.9%. The increase is partly caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and countermeasures in China which postponed some deliveries from RTX's suppliers (providers of electronic manufacturing services) in China from Q2 to Q3 thereby also postponing some revenue from March (i.e. Q2) into this Q3. RTX's supplier base has been fully operational since March and the delivery situation thus remains stabilized. Moreover, the increase is partly driven by increased demand for Enterprise Headsets. Revenue from the Enterprise handsets and base stations in Q3 was impacted by quarter -on-quarter fluctuations during the ramp phase of a large framework agreement announced during 2017/18. For 9M 2019/20, revenue in Business Communications increased by 2.4% to DKK 278.0 (9M 2018/19: DKK 271.3 million).

During the quarter - under ways of working impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic - RTX staff continued development

activities within the Enterprise segment for renewal of product ranges under renewed large older framework agreements. Further, development activities related to the newest framework agreement (announced at the end of 2018/19) continued. Finally, development of own financed product ranges - including for instance wireless headsets models and deployment tools for our Enterprise suite of products - continued in the quarter.

Design Services realized revenue of DKK 48.2 million, corresponding to an increase of 3.5% (Q3 2018/19: DKK 46.6 million). Corrected for exchange rate effects the increase was 2.1%. The increase is driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty, partly offset by lower revenues from engineering services (hourly-based engineering). This is a result of the strategy to increasingly focus on generating recurring revenues instead of selling engineering services and the result of some engineer-

ing resources being redeployed to assist with executing development activities within Business Communications related to both new and existing framework agreements in order to reduce an increase in the overall cost base in light of the global uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Within Design Services revenue especially increased within the Healthcare segment with RTX products for patient monitoring systems. For 9M 2019/20 revenues decreased by 7.9% to DKK 121.5 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 131.9 million) also driven by increased recurring revenues from product sales and royalty and by lower revenues from engineering services.

During the quarter, development activities continued under the larger framework agreement announced at the end of 2018/19 regarding product development for a large international player in the ProAudio segment based on RTX's conference platform. Product launch is expected before the end of 2020. Additionally, RTX has finalized activities to take over the full supply chain and delivery for a full product for

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Q3

Q3

Change

DKK million

19/20

18/19

(%)

Group revenue

158.5

148.9

6.5%

BC1)

revenue

110.3

102.3

7.8%

DS2)

revenue

48.2

46.6

3.5%

EBITDA

38.9

29.7

31.1%

EBIT

32.6

26.2

24.2%

CFFO3)

48.2

34.5

39.9%

9M

9M

Change

DKK million

19/20

18/19

(%)

Group revenue

399.5

403.2

-0.9%

BC1)

revenue

278.0

271.3

2.4%

DS2)

revenue

121.5

131.9

-7.9%

EBITDA

71.7

63.4

13.1%

EBIT

54.6

53.6

1.8%

CFFO3)

78.4

62.4

25.5%

1)Business Communications

2)Design Services

3)Cash flow from operations

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 5

RTX's main customer within the Healthcare segment. Initial deliveries were made, as planned, during Q3 and going forward RTX will supply the full product. Longer term, these are important stepping stones in the productization strategy within Design Services. The unit also continues product development activities refining the unique SheersoundTM and SheerlinkTM platforms providing RTX's current and future product customers within ProAudio with strong wireless performance and significantly shorter time to market for wireless solutions and creating significant customer interest.

COSTS AND EARNINGS

The gross profit of the Group increased by 2.4% to DKK

85.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 83.9 million). The gross margin decreased by 2.2%-points to 54.2%

(Q3 2018/19: 56.4%) impacted by the revenue mix. In 9M 2019/20, gross profit amounted to DKK 227.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 229.0 million) corresponding to a largely un- changed gross margin of 57.0% (9M 2018/19: 56.8%).

Capacity costs in Q3 amounted to DKK 54.6 million (before capitalization of development costs) compared to DKK 59.4 million in the same period last year. The capacity cost level is impacted by the ramp-up of activities and investments in capacity related to the major framework agreements announced over the last years. Reflecting this, the average number of FTEs was 291 in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: 281). However, during the quarter, the Group delayed additional headcount investments due to the evolving COVID-19 situation and instead redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant growth potential for RTX. Also, various discretionary spend has been managed tightly considering the global uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, capacity costs in the quarter were impacted by lower costs related to expected annual bonusses. Capacity costs are also impacted by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding cap-

italization of leasing costs, which decreases capacity costs (other external costs) while increasing depreciations and interest costs (refer to note 1).

As described above for both business units, RTX continued to fund development activities of wireless headsets, product deployment tools, ProAudio product solutions etc. during the quarter. Therefore, the Group capitalized development costs of DKK 7.7 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 5.1 million).

Operating performance before depreciations and amortizations (EBITDA) improved by 31.1% to DKK 38.9 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 29.7 million) due to the revenue growth and the careful capacity cost management. Thus, the EBITDA margin in Q3 reached 24.6% (Q3 2018/19: 19.9%). For 9M 2019/20 EBITDA increased by 13.1% to DKK

71.7 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 63.4 million) corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 17.9% (9M 2018/19: 15.7%). The implementation of IFRS 16 (capitalization of leasing costs) in 2019/20 has improved EBITDA compared to last year.

Depreciations and amortizations increased to DKK 6.3 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 3.4 million) with the development primarily caused by amortization of further own financed development projects and by increasing depreciations due to implementation of IFRS 16.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 24.2% to DKK 32.6 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 26.2 million). For 9M 2019/20, EBIT amounted to DKK 54.6 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: DKK 53.6 million) impacted by increasing depreciation and amortization reflecting the investments in RTX product solutions over the last years. EBIT is only impacted by IFRS 16 implementation to a limited degree.

Net financial items in Q3 amounted to DKK 1.2 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK -0.8 million). The development in the quarter

is positively impacted by adjustments to the value of investments in the trading portfolio to fair value at the balance sheet date driven by the decrease in bond interest rates during the quarter (leading to increases in bond prices). Financial items are negatively impacted by exchange rate adjustments of balance sheet items during the quarter due to decreasing USD exchange rate partly counterbalanced by currency (USD) hedging under which the Group has hedged part of the expected USD net cash inflow from operations. For 9M 2019/20, net financial items amount to DKK -4.1 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 2.0 million) negatively impacted by exchange rate adjustments of balance sheet items during the period due to decreasing USD exchange rate (partly counterbalanced by USD hedging) and by implementation of IFRS 16 regarding capitalization of leasing. The trading portfolio has had a neutral impact on net financial items for 9M 2019/20 as adjustments to fair value at the balance sheet date and dividends (interest) received largely net out.

Profit before tax for Q3 of 2019/20 increased to DKK 33.8 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK 25.4 million). For 9M 2019/20, profit before tax amounted to DKK 50.6 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 55.6 million) and is marginally negatively impacted by the IFRS 16 implementation.

EQUITY, ASSETS AND CASH FLOW

At the end of the third quarter of 2019/20, the Group's equity ratio amounted to 65.7% (Q3 2018/19: 73.4%). The equity ratio has increased with the profits generated and decreased with distribution of dividends and share buy-backs during 2019/20. Further, the ratio has decreased due to the implementation of IFRS 16 which has increased tangible assets (primarily leased real estate) and calculated debt from capitalized leasing costs (refer to note 1). The total assets were DKK 499.7 million at the end of the third quarter in 2019/20 compared DKK 441.8 million at the same time last year, with the increase caused by the implementation of IFRS 16 and a higher cash position.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 6

In Q3 2019/20, the Group continued to realize positive cash flow from operations (CFFO) of DKK 48.2 million (Q3 2018/19: DKK 34.5 million) aided by the earnings generated and the working capital development. In 9M 2019/20, cash flow from operations reached DKK 78.4 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 62.4 million).

RTX's balance sheet and liquidity thus remain very strong with a significant net cash position.

The Group's total cash funds and current securities less bank debt amounted to DKK 210.5 million at the end of Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: DKK 190.0 million). The level is positively impacted by cash generated by operations and negatively impacted by distribution to shareholders via dividends and share buy-backprograms during 2019/20. For 9M 2019/20, RTX has paid out dividends of DKK 21.0 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 17.1 million) and bought back shares for DKK 40.6 million (9M 2018/19: DKK 20.0 million). RTX share buy-backprogramme has been suspended since 13 March 2020 (cf. company announcement 25/2020) solely as a pre- cautionary measure due to the global uncertainty created by the COVID-19situation.

OUTLOOK FOR THE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

So far during the global COVID-19 pandemic, RTX has maintained our outlook for the year. However, as noted in the company announcement of the Q2 results (cf. company announcement 30/2020), given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 situation globally an uncertainty as to the potential impact from the COVID-19 on RTX's FY 2019/20 had to be acknowledged. With increased visibility regarding the end of the financial year 2019/20, RTX adjusts and narrows its expectations regarding revenue while maintaining and narrowing expectations regarding earnings (EBITDA and EBIT) as detailed below.

The adjusted and narrowed outlook for revenue is DKK

550-570 million for FY 2019/20. While certain RTX products (e.g. Enterprise Headsets) and segments (e.g. Health- care) have benefitted from the COVID-19 situation, other segments will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of the financial year. Within ProAudio and Enterprise products the effects of COVID-19 countermeasures globally have led to RTX customers reducing their firm orders towards the end of the financial year so that these orders are below the customers' previous forecasts.

The maintained, but narrowed, outlook for EBITDA is DKK 105-115 million and for EBIT DKK 80-90 million for FY 2019/20. Both these ranges are within the ranges in the original outlook. With careful management of the cost base e.g. regarding new headcount investments and various discretionary spend, RTX expects to be able to maintain a solid earnings level despite revenues being lower than originally expected. Among other things, RTX has redeployed employees internally to maintain full momentum on the development activities for the large framework agreements which hold significant longer-term growth potential for RTX thereby reducing the need for new headcount investments.

The COVID-19 pandemic increases uncertainty related to the global flow of goods (sporadic lockdowns etc.). The outlook for 2019/20 assumes that no unforeseen events occur causing supply or logistics disruptions.

SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION COMPLETED DURING Q3

As adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 23 January 2020 and as confirmed by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 3 March 2020, RTX's share capital has been reduced by nominal DKK 1,500,000 via cancellation of 300,000 treasury shares acquired through share buy-back programmes. The reduction was finally completed and registered in Q3 (on 15 April 2020 - cf. company announcement 28/2020).

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Expected publication of financial information­ for the financial year 2019/20:

24 NOVEMBER 2020

Annual report for 2019/20

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE 2019/20

FINANCIAL YEAR

STATEMENTS ON FUTURE CONDITIONS The above statements on the Group's future conditions, including in particular, future revenue and operating profit (EBIT- DA and EBIT), reflect Management's current outlook and carry some uncertainty. These statements can be affected by a number of risks and uncertainties, which mean that actual developments can be different from the indicated outlook. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, dependence on partners, the time of delivery of components, and foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations - all of which may also be impacted by the COVID-19situation and development.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 7

Management's Statement

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today

Nørresundby, 24 August 2020

considered and adopted the interim report of RTX A/S for

the third quarter and first nine months of the financial year

2019/20 (covering the period 1 October 2019 to 30 June

Executive Board

2020).

The interim report is prepared in accordance with IAS 34,

Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU and

additional Danish disclosure requirements for the interim

Peter Røpke

Morten Axel Petersen

reporting of listed companies. The interim report has not

CEO

CFO

been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

We consider the applied accounting policies appropriate

Board of Directors

for the interim report to provide, in our opinion, a true

and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial

position as at 30 June 2020 and of its financial performance

and cash flow for the third quarter and first nine months of

2019/20.

Peter Thostrup

Jesper Mailind

Chairman

Deputy Chairman

We consider Management's review to give a true and fair

view of the Group's activities and finances, profit/loss for

the period and the Group's financial position as a whole, as

Christian Engsted

Lars Christian Tofft

Henrik Schimmell

well as a true and fair description of the most material risks

and uncertainties facing the Group.

Kevin Harritsø

Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen

Kurt Heick Rasmussen

Employee representative

Employee representative

Employee representative

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 8

Income Statement

(non-audited)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

Note

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Revenue

3

158,485

148,873

399,511

403,243

560,273

Value of work transferred to assets

4

7,671

5,143

20,571

14,252

16,777

Costs of sales etc.

-72,585

-64,947

-171,825

-174,245

-243,403

Other external expenses

-13,501

-14,382

-40,574

-46,217

-61,107

Staff costs

-41,132

-44,989

-136,024

-133,676

-172,322

Operating profit/loss

before depreciation and

amortization (EBITDA)

38,938

29,698

71,659

63,357

100,218

Depreciation and amortization

4

-6,330

-3,449

-17,040

-9,710

-13,495

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

32,608

26,249

54,619

53,647

86,723

Financial income

5

2,548

414

1,978

2,740

5,144

Financial expenses

5

-1,389

-1,257

-6,034

-770

-520

Profit/loss before tax

33,767

25,406

50,563

55,617

91,347

Tax of profit/loss for the period

-7,500

-5,433

-11,172

-11,893

-19,972

Profit/loss for the period

26,267

19,973

39,391

43,724

71,375

Earnings per share (EPS)

Earnings per share (DKK)

3.1

2.3

4.7

5.1

8.4

Earnings per share, diluted (DKK)

3.1

2.3

4.7

5.1

8.3

Statement of

Comprehensive Income

(non-audited)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

Note

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Profit/loss for the period

26,267

19,973

39,391

43,724

71,375

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to the income statement

Exchange rate adjustments

of foreign subsidiaries

-716

-282

-622

627

1,875

Fair value adjustment relating

to hedging instruments

278

-

-874

-

-

Fair value of hedging instruments

reclassified to the income statement

587

-

889

-

-

Tax on items that may be reclassified

-190

-

-3

-

-

Other comprehensive income,

net of tax

-41

-282

-610

627

1,875

Comprehensive income for the period

26,226

19,691

38,781

44,351

73,250

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 9

Balance Sheet

(non-audited)

Amounts in DKK '000

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.09.19

ASSETS

Own completed development projects

20,039

15,922

15,681

Own development projects in progress

34,701

27,305

26,865

Acquired license rights

264

1,319

1,055

Goodwill

7,797

7,797

7,797

Intangible assets

62,801

52,343

51,398

Right-of-use assets (lease assets)

36,927

-

-

Plant and machinery

9,432

8,482

7,892

Other fixtures, tools and equipment

4,269

2,623

3,391

Leasehold improvements

3,187

3,474

3,470

Tangible assets

53,815

14,579

14,753

Deposits

7,966

7,897

7,928

Deferred tax assets

1,562

-

1,644

Other non-current assets

9,528

7,897

9,572

Non-current assets

126,144

74,819

75,723

Inventories

19,359

21,054

21,814

Trade receivables

106,293

129,397

116,720

Contract development projects in progress

28,587

20,222

16,312

Income taxes

-

-

-

Other receivables

4,304

2,678

3,001

Prepaid expenses

4,487

3,695

3,005

Receivables

143,671

155,992

139,038

Current asset investments in the trading portfolio

153,042

153,086

153,149

Current asset investments

153,042

153,086

153,149

Cash at bank and in hand

57,490

36,868

73,556

Total current assets

373,562

367,000

387,557

Total assets

499,706

441,819

463,280

Amounts in DKK '000

30.06.20

30.06.19

30.09.19

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital

43,214

44,714

44,714

Share premium account

203,714

252,367

252,367

Retained earnings

81,394

27,031

50,359

Equity

328,322

324,112

347,440

Lease liabilities

34,112

-

-

Deferred tax

11,993

3,382

6,144

Provisions

1,305

905

1,305

Non-current liabilities

47,410

4,287

7,449

Lease liabilities

5,860

-

-

Prepayments received from customers

710

2,498

7,371

Trade payables

56,382

57,002

44,449

Contract development projects in progress

3,662

9,383

5,121

Income taxes

1,905

2,312

8,883

Provisions

1,415

1,115

1,441

Other payables

54,040

41,110

41,126

Current liabilities

123,974

113,420

108,391

Total liabilities

171,384

117,707

115,840

Total equity and liabilities

499,706

441,819

463,280

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 10

Equity Statement

(non-audited)

Share

Share

Retained

Amounts in DKK '000

capital

premium

earnings

Total

Equity at 1 October 2018

44,714

252,367

14,918

311,999

Changes in accounting policies, IFRS 15

-

-

931

931

Tax on changes in accounting policies, IFRS 15

-

-

-205

-205

Equity at 1 October 2018 (restated)

44,714

252,367

15,644

312,725

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

43,724

43,724

Exchange rate adjustments of foreign subsidiaries

-

-

627

627

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

627

627

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

44,351

44,351

Share-based remuneration

-

-

4,474

4,474

Deferred tax on equity transactions

-

-

-1,765

-1,765

Current tax on equity transactions

-

-

1,489

1,489

Paid dividend for 2017/18

-

-

-17,136

-17,136

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-20,026

-20,026

Other transactions

-

-

-32,964

-32,964

Equity at 30 June 2019

44,714

252,367

27,031

324,112

Share

Share

Retained

Amounts in DKK '000

capital

premium

earnings

Total

Equity at 1 October 2019

44,714

252,367

50,359

347,440

Changes in accounting policies, IFRS 16

-

-

-2,730

-2,730

Tax on changes in accounting policies, IFRS 16

-

-

578

578

Equity at 1 October 2019 (restated)

44,714

252,367

48,207

345,288

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

39,391

39,391

Exchange rate adjustments of foreign subsidiaries

-

-

-622

-622

Fair value adjustment relating to hedging instruments

-

-

-874

-874

Fair value of hedging instruments reclassified to

the income statement

-

-

889

889

Tax on items that may be reclassified

-

-

-3

-3

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-610

-610

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

38,781

38,781

Share-based remuneration

-

-

4,039

4,039

Deferred tax on equity transactions

-

-

-875

-875

Current tax on equity transactions

-

-

2,632

2,632

Paid dividend for 2018/19

-

-

-20,960

-20,960

Cancellation of treasury shares

-1,500

-48,653

50,130

-23

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-

-40,560

-40,560

Other transactions

-1,500

-48,653

-5,594

-55,747

Equity at 30 June 2020

43,214

203,714

81,394

328,322

Share capital of DKK 43,214,190 consists of 8,642,838 shares at DKK 5. The Group holds 301,522 treasury shares at 30 June 2020 (435,869 shares at 30 June 2019). There are no shares carrying special rights.

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 11

Cash Flow Statement

(non-audited)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

32,608

26,249

54,619

53,647

86,723

Reversal of items with

no effect on cash flow

Depreciation and amortization

6,330

3,449

17,040

9,710

13,495

Other items with no effect on cash flow

1,643

-303

3,477

3,478

7,661

Change in working capital

Change in inventories

-1,477

-5,782

2,450

1,570

35

Change in receivables

-27,290

-11,955

-4,393

-11,023

5,931

Change in trade payables etc.

37,498

22,412

16,727

3,079

-8,847

Cash flow from operating activities

49,312

34,070

89,920

60,461

104,998

Financial income received

53

556

1,978

4,102

5,188

Financial expenses paid

-1,213

-110

-3,644

-384

-520

Income taxes paid

93

-32

-9,887

-1,742

-2,012

Cash flow from operations

48,245

34,484

78,367

62,437

107,654

Investments in own

development projects

-7,631

-5,143

-19,381

-14,252

-15,518

Acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

-2,496

-1,691

-6,580

-3,623

-5,364

Deposits on leaseholds

11

6

-38

-149

-180

Acquisition and sale of current asset

investments in trading portfolio

-

-327

-1,839

-32,558

-31,379

Cash flow from investments

-10,116

-7,155

-27,838

-50,582

-52,441

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Repayment of lease liabilities

-1,500

-

-4,325

-

-

Acquisition of treasury shares

-

-9,138

-40,560

-20,026

-27,219

Paid dividend

-

-

-20,960

-17,136

-17,136

Cash flow from financing activities

-1,500

-9,138

-65,845

-37,162

-44,355

Increase/decrease in cash

and cash equivalents

36,629

18,191

-15,316

-25,307

10,858

Exchange rate correction on cash

-369

320

-750

102

625

Cash and cash equivalents

at the beginning of the period, net

21,230

18,357

73,556

62,073

62,073

Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period, net

57,490

36,868

57,490

36,868

73,556

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period, net, are composed as follows:

Cash at bank and in hand

57,490

36,868

57,490

36,868

73,556

Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period, net

57,490

36,868

57,490

36,868

73,556

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 12

Notes

1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The interim report is presented in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional Danish disclosure requirements for interim reporting of listed companies. An interim report has not been prepared for the Parent.

Except for the effects mentioned below, the accounting policies applied in this interim report are consistent with those applied in the Company's 2018/19 annual report. We refer to the 2018/19 annual report for a more detailed description of the accounting policies.

In 9M 2019/20 the Group has entered into commercial hedging transactions. The derivatives are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020 and fair value changes of derivatives which are classified as and qualifies for recognition as future cash flow hedges are recognized in other comprehensive income until the hedged transactions are realized. Fair value of other derivatives are recognized in the income statement.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

IASB has published a number of new or amendments standards and interpretations effective for RTX A/S for the financial year 2019/20. Of these only IFRS 16 Leases has had material impact on the Group's financial statements.

IFRS 16 - LEASES

Starting 1 October 2019 RTX implemented IFRS 16 - Leases. The standard has changed the accounting principles for leasing contracts. IFRS 16 requires all leasing contracts irrespective of type - with a few exceptions - to be included in the balance sheet of lessee as a right-of-use asset with an associated lease liability.

The income statement is affected as leasing costs are split into two elements - depreciations and interest expenses - as opposed to previously, where the costs for operational leasing were reported as other external expenses. Over time the impact on profit/loss will be neutral but frontloading of interest expenses result in a timing effect. The right-of-use assets are depreciated over the term of the leasing contracts.

Net cash flow remains unaffected, however implementing IFRS 16 affects the cash flow statement as lease payments are split into interests and repayment of lease liabilities.

RTX implemented the new standard using the modified retrospective approach with right-of-use assets measured as if IFRS 16 had been applied since the lease commencement date. The lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted using an appropriate RTX incremental borrowing rate. The effect of transition has been recognized to the opening bal-

ance of retained earnings in equity. Comparative information has not been restated and is presented as in the annual report 2018/19 in accordance with the previous standard on leasing, IAS 17.

At implementation of IFRS 16, the following practical expedients have been applied:

  • A single discount rate to has been applied to a portfolio of leases with reasonable similar charac- teristics
  • Low value leases and leases with a lease term ending within 12 months of 1 October 2019 have not been recognized as a right-of-use asset and lease liability but expensed on a straight line basis.
  • Initial direct costs have been excluded from the measurement of the right-of-use asset
  • Hindsight has been used to determine the lease term for contracts containing options to extend or terminate the lease contract

When calculating the lease liability, future lease payments for the lease term is discounted using an appropriate RTX incremental borrowing rate. Service components separable from leasing components have been excluded from the future lease payments and extension or termination options have been included when determining the lease term if exercise of the options is considered reasonably certain.

In implementing IFRS 16 at 1 October 2019, RTX has recognized a right-of-use asset of DKK 40.8 million mainly relating to lease of premises (DKK 40.4 million) and an associated lease liability of DKK 43.5 million. Retained earnings in equity is reduced by DKK 2.1 million and deferred tax is reduced by DKK

0.6 million. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to lease liabilities at implemen- tation 1 October 2019 was 4.1%.

The difference between the operating lease commitments disclosed according to IAS 17 in the 2018/19 annual report and lease liabilities recognized according to IFRS 16 in the opening balance at 1 October

2019 is specified as follows:

Opening

Amounts in DKK '000

balance

Operating lease commitments 30 September 2019 (IAS17)

34,306

Discounted using incremental borrowing rate at 1 October 2019

-8,286

Low-value and short term-leases

-290

Reasonable certain extension options included

17,813

Lease liabilities recognized at 1 October 2019

43,543

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 13

Notes

1 ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONTINUED)

Impact on Consolidated financial statements in 9M 2019/20 from implementing IFRS 16:

Previous

New

accounting

Impact

accounting

Amounts in DKK '000

policy

of IFRS 16

policy

INCOME STATEMENT

Other external expenses

-46,080

5,506

-40,574

EBITDA

66,153

5,506

71,659

Depreciation and amortization

-12,470

-4,570

-17,040

EBIT

53,683

936

54,619

Financial expenses

-4,796

-1,238

-6,034

Tax of profit/loss for the period

-11,239

67

-11,172

Profit/loss for the period

39,626

-235

39,391

BALANCE SHEET

Right-of-use-assets (lease assets)

-

36,927

36,927

Retained earnings

83,793

-2,399

81,394

Lease liabilities

-

39,972

39,972

Deferred tax liabilities

12,638

-645

11,993

CASH FLOW

Cash flow from operations

74,042

4,325

78,367

Cash flow from financing activities

-61,520

-4,325

-65,845

Net cash flow

-15,316

-

-15,316

2 ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS

The preparation of interim reports requires management to make financial estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policy and recognised assets, obligations, income and expenses. Actual results might be different from these estimates.

Except for estimates applied when determining lease term related to IFRS 16 (refer to note 1), the material estimates that management make when applying the accounting principles of the Group and the material uncertainty connected with these estimates and assumptions are unchanged in the preparation of the interim report compared to the preparation of the annual report as per 30 September 2019.

3 SEGMENT INFORMATION

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Revenue, business segments

Business Communications

110,305

102,315

277,982

271,347

386,815

Design Services

48,180

46,558

121,529

131,896

173,458

Group

158,485

148,873

399,511

403,243

560,273

EBITDA

Business Communications

30,616

23,578

66,342

53,637

84,738

Design Services

8,322

6,120

5,317

9,720

15,480

Group

38,938

29,698

71,659

63,357

100,218

EBIT

Business Communications

27,208

21,980

57,297

49,022

78,496

Design Services

5,400

4,269

-2,678

4,625

8,227

Group

32,608

26,249

54,619

53,647

86,723

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 14

Notes

3 SEGMENT INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Segment assets

Business Communications

161,232

170,569

161,232

170,569

159,888

Design Services

126,395

79,145

126,395

79,145

76,607

Non-allocated items

212,079

192,105

212,079

192,105

226,785

Group

499,706

441,819

499,706

441,819

463,280

Revenue, geographical segments

Denmark

1,386

748

4,558

5,906

6,340

France

27,306

28,971

84,826

89,499

119,227

USA

39,944

30,472

80,391

87,168

116,338

Other Europe

29,134

11,261

52,793

43,798

61,876

Hong Kong

22,091

6,894

49,744

17,943

39,428

Germany

14,497

14,257

49,597

43,872

60,150

Netherlands

10,906

44,092

42,243

75,020

104,264

Other Asia and Pacific

12,660

10,735

32,999

36,146

44,704

Other

561

1,443

2,360

3,891

7,946

Total

158,485

148,873

399,511

403,243

560,273

As per the annual report, the Group and Parent balance sheets illustrate that the Group's assets are mainly owned by the Parent company in Denmark. The geographical split of the assets is thus mainly in Denmark. Revenue is broken down by geographical area according to customer location.

4 DEVELOPMENT COSTS

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Own development cost incurred

before capitalization

11,540

10,387

34,880

29,261

38,993

Value of work transferred to

assets (capitalized)

-7,671

-5,143

-20,571

-14,252

-16,777

Total amortization and impairment

losses on development projects

2,898

1,658

7,187

4,375

6,322

Development costs recognized

in the profit/loss account

6,767

6,902

21,496

19,384

28,538

5 FINANCIAL ITEMS

Q3

Q3

9M

9M

FY

Amounts in DKK '000

2019/20

2018/19

2019/20

2018/19

2018/19

Exchange rate gains (net)

-

-

-

-

2,297

Fair value adjustments of investments

in trading portfolio

2,018

327

-

1,179

1,242

Other financial income

530

87

1,978

1,561

1,605

Financial income

2,548

414

1,978

2,740

5,144

Exchange rate losses (net)

987

1,147

2,437

386

-

Fair value adjustments of investments

in trading portfolio

-

-

1,946

-

-

Financing element, IFRS 16

402

-

1,238

-

-

Other financial costs

-

110

413

384

520

Financial expenses

1,389

1,257

6,034

770

520

RTX interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2019/20 | 15

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 18:27:09 UTC
