RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
RTX A/S : CA No 45-2020 - 301220 - Share repurchase programme

12/30/2020
RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 30 December 2020

Announcement no. 45/2020

Number of pages: 3

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 24 December

2020 to 30 December 2020:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

30,400

220.53

6,704,246

28 December 2020

1,300

227.90

296,270

29 December 2020

1,300

231.77

301,301

30 December 2020

1,300

232.64

302,432

Accumulated under the programme

34,300

221.70

7,604,249

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 335,822 of treasury shares, corresponding to 3.89% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

140

225.00

XCSE

20201228

9:08:55.579445

1

225.00

XCSE

20201228

9:41:43.592743

1

227.00

XCSE

20201228

9:46:30.203351

119

227.00

XCSE

20201228

9:46:30.208057

5

225.00

XCSE

20201228

9:56:20.684392

75

225.00

XCSE

20201228

10:04:21.304341

91

228.00

XCSE

20201228

10:19:07.253421

1

228.00

XCSE

20201228

10:19:07.253421

38

228.00

XCSE

20201228

10:29:09.041831

54

228.00

XCSE

20201228

11:18:17.597757

150

230.00

XCSE

20201228

12:04:43.420188

50

230.00

XCSE

20201228

12:04:43.420188

66

228.00

XCSE

20201228

13:00:00.831896

50

228.00

XCSE

20201228

13:06:40.393779

100

228.00

XCSE

20201228

14:36:30.880745

100

229.00

XCSE

20201228

15:22:19.288589

79

228.00

XCSE

20201228

15:33:01.162920

21

228.00

XCSE

20201228

15:46:58.760246

21

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.778350

1

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.778350

70

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.778350

33

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.778350

11

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.778350

1

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:46.814174

22

229.00

XCSE

20201228

16:07:47.626885

26

232.00

XCSE

20201229

9:12:51.873324

18

232.00

XCSE

20201229

9:16:34.080010

56

232.00

XCSE

20201229

9:16:34.080197

296

233.00

XCSE

20201229

9:58:56.626261

25

233.00

XCSE

20201229

9:58:56.626261

79

233.00

CHIX

20201229

9:58:56.626713

56

231.00

XCSE

20201229

11:16:28.439945

44

231.00

XCSE

20201229

11:30:31.122321

200

230.00

XCSE

20201229

12:01:20.191582

100

230.00

XCSE

20201229

13:43:31.940192

100

231.00

XCSE

20201229

14:49:32.811548

100

233.00

XCSE

20201229

16:53:27.858234

61

232.00

XCSE

20201229

16:53:31.861877

139

232.00

XCSE

20201229

16:53:51.079104

5

234.00

XCSE

20201230

9:04:12.633000

65

230.00

XCSE

20201230

10:18:31.206000

160

233.00

XCSE

20201230

12:55:14.660000

129

231.00

XCSE

20201230

13:12:04.873000

12

231.00

XCSE

20201230

15:39:28.846614

44

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:09:26.319171

3

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:09:26.319171

92

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:09:26.340195

67

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:09:26.340359

22

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:09:28.354242

19

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:12:48.740801

2

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:12:48.740801

7

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:14:59.537367

8

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:28:45.850929

480

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:28:57.937044

185

233.00

XCSE

20201230

16:28:57.937044

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:20:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
