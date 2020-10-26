Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RTX A/S : U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The move comes days after the State Department approved the potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat from China.

Earlier on Monday in Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan.

The U.S. moves come as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China in the runup to the Nov. 3 presidential election and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. additional reporting by David Brunnstrom Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTX A/S -4.04% 214 Delayed Quote.21.86%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.90% 160.83 Delayed Quote.-48.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RTX A/S
05:49pRTX A/S : U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales ..
RE
09/14RTX A/S : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial respons..
AQ
09/11RTX A/S : CA No 36-2020 - 110920 - Financial Calendar
PU
09/11RTX A/S : Financial calendar 2020/21 for RTX A/S
AQ
09/04RTX A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
09/01Nvidia taps Samsung, Micron for new gaming chips
RE
08/24RTX A/S : CA No 34-2020 - 240820 - Interim Report Q3 2019-20
PU
08/24RTX A/S : Q3 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH – REVENUE OUTLOOK 19/20 ADJUSTED ..
AQ
08/10RTX A/S : CA No 33-2020 - 100820 - Major investor announcement
PU
08/10RTX A/S : SM Nr 33-2020 - 100820 - Storaktionærmeddelelse
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 577 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
Net income 2019 71,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2019 227 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
Yield 2019 1,52%
Capitalization 1 860 M 295 M 295 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart RTX A/S
Duration : Period :
RTX A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTX A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Morten Axel Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Mailind Deputy Chairman
Kurt Heick Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTX A/S21.86%296
APPLE INC.56.70%1 967 476
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.24%356 784
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.69%67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD8.67%19 009
FITBIT, INC.5.78%1 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group