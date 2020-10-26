RTX A/S : U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has
approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal
Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value
of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The move comes days after the State Department approved the
potential sale of three other weapons systems to Taiwan,
including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a
total value of $1.8 billion which prompted a sanctions threat
from China.
Earlier on Monday in Beijing, a Chinese foreign ministry
spokesman told reporters China will impose sanctions on Lockheed
Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon and
other U.S. companies it says are involved in Washington's arms
sales to Taiwan.
The U.S. moves come as the Trump administration ramps up
pressure on China in the runup to the Nov. 3 presidential
election and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward
Taiwan. Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province that it has
vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if
necessary.
