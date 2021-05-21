Log in
RTX A/S : CA No 32-2021 - 210521 - Share repurchase programme

05/21/2021 | 04:31am EDT
RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 21 May 2021

Announcement no. 32/2021

Number of pages: 3

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 13 May

2021 to 20 May 2021:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

185,200

201.22

37,265,868

17 May 2021

2,000

172.61

345,220

18 May 2021

2,000

175.80

351,600

19 May 2021

2,000

174.85

349,700

20 May 2021

1,800

176.09

316,962

Accumulated under the programme

193,000

200.15

38,629,350

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 438,386 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.07% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy- back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

3

172.00

XCSE

20210517

9:44:45.845696

297

172.00

XCSE

20210517

9:49:20.108363

159

172.00

XCSE

20210517

13:12:56.454411

91

172.00

XCSE

20210517

13:12:56.496575

98

171.80

XCSE

20210517

13:13:03.284556

102

171.80

XCSE

20210517

13:13:08.285353

2

171.60

XCSE

20210517

13:22:57.084751

15

171.60

XCSE

20210517

13:23:55.286328

30

172.60

XCSE

20210517

15:52:02.757913

4

172.80

XCSE

20210517

16:07:19.273356

196

172.80

XCSE

20210517

16:12:43.503541

22

172.60

XCSE

20210517

16:17:50.363398

8

172.60

XCSE

20210517

16:18:28.753531

3

172.60

XCSE

20210517

16:20:23.546510

57

173.60

XCSE

20210517

16:24:06.534928

300

173.20

XCSE

20210517

16:26:21.539924

13

173.20

XCSE

20210517

16:27:04.766967

300

173.00

XCSE

20210517

16:27:04.766967

300

173.00

XCSE

20210517

16:28:19.197816

92

175.40

XCSE

20210518

9:55:02.880950

108

175.40

XCSE

20210518

9:55:02.881441

132

175.40

XCSE

20210518

10:01:28.845716

68

175.40

XCSE

20210518

10:01:28.867121

135

174.80

XCSE

20210518

11:42:15.936232

138

174.80

XCSE

20210518

11:51:05.276217

199

174.80

XCSE

20210518

13:48:04.972618

128

174.80

XCSE

20210518

13:48:04.993626

110

176.80

XCSE

20210518

16:07:20.567130

284

176.80

XCSE

20210518

16:07:20.567162

6

176.80

XCSE

20210518

16:07:20.588254

37

176.40

XCSE

20210518

16:21:30.991254

92

176.40

XCSE

20210518

16:21:31.035931

108

176.40

XCSE

20210518

16:33:43.836773

363

176.40

XCSE

20210518

16:33:43.836773

250

177.00

XCSE

20210519

9:19:15.111075

21

176.20

XCSE

20210519

11:46:10.459024

2

176.20

XCSE

20210519

11:46:10.459024

166

176.20

XCSE

20210519

11:46:10.459024

51

176.20

XCSE

20210519

11:46:10.459024

10

176.20

XCSE

20210519 11:46:10.480195

250

175.40

XCSE

20210519 12:35:38.195371

500

174.40

XCSE

20210519 12:35:38.195371

109

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:07:34.980281

41

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:07:34.980281

3

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:07:35.005046

320

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:16:21.635780

151

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:16:21.635820

50

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:16:21.636003

76

173.80

XCSE

20210519 16:16:21.636198

13

174.60

XCSE

20210520 10:57:38.742011

129

174.60

XCSE

20210520 10:59:58.162308

35

174.60

XCSE

20210520 11:18:53.697455

89

174.60

XCSE

20210520 11:23:27.551645

134

174.60

XCSE

20210520 11:56:46.837879

34

174.40

XCSE

20210520 12:01:55.346325

16

174.40

XCSE

20210520 12:01:55.346325

38

174.40

XCSE

20210520 12:01:55.366987

114

174.40

XCSE

20210520 12:01:55.368918

200

176.80

XCSE

20210520 14:19:52.684707

181

176.40

XCSE

20210520 15:31:00.580608

17

176.40

XCSE

20210520 15:35:40.873368

200

177.00

XCSE

20210520 15:57:21.937074

200

177.00

XCSE

20210520 15:57:21.937074

94

177.00

XCSE

20210520 16:36:42.018392

306

177.00

XCSE

20210520 16:36:42.018392

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
