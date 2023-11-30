Official RTX A/S press release

Nørresundby, Denmark, 30 November 2023

Announcement no. 18/2023





RTX has signed a firm agreement with a large global Healthcare company on a strategic collaboration to bring to market a new generation of Wireless Continuous Patient Monitoring infrastructure solutions for the Hospital Healthcare sector. This partnership is expected to result in new product announcements from the second half of 2024.

Healthcare is a segment, where RTX sees strong growth potential. Patients and providers in hospitals, elderly care centers, and other areas of healthcare benefit from mobility. This agreement we have signed, includes terms on intellectual property and sales/distribution channels. It will not affect RTX's outlook for 2023/24. However, it is an important milestone towards realizing our long-term ambition of reaching a revenue of more than DKK 1 billion and EBITDA margin above 16% in 2025/26.

Peter Røpke, CEO, RTX: "This collaboration agreement marks a significant step towards growth in our Healthcare segment. Through this strategic partnership, we will accelerate the introduction of new infrastructure products and expect our revenue in the Healthcare segment to grow by 100-200% by 2025/26”.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

RTX website: www.rtx.dk

