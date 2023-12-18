Nørresundby, 18 December 2023
Announcement no. 23/2023


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme                         258.528   
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement                           17.501   
11. december 2023                              1.400                                    70                            98.434
12. december 2023                              2.500                                    69                          173.300
13. december 2023                              3.000                                    69                          206.700
14. december 2023                              2.299                                    69                          159.206
15. december 2023                              2.500                                    69                          171.925
 

Accumulated under the programme		                          29.200 27,72                         809.565
RTX total shares                      8.467.838   
RTX Treasuty shares                         287.728 3,4%of total share apital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

