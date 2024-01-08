Nørresundby, 8 January 2024
Announcement no. 02/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258.528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|43.736
|3.064.575
|29 December 2023
|1.500
|68,41
|102.615
|2 January 2024
|1.700
|69,90
|118.830
|3 January 2024
|1.700
|71,05
|120.785
|4 January 2024
|1.400
|71,36
|99.904
|5 January 2024
|1.200
|71,69
|86.028
|Accumulated under the programme
|51.236
|70,12
|3.592.737
|RTX total shares
|8.467.838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|309.764
|3,7%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
- RTX CA No 02-2024 - 08.01.24 - Share repurchase programme