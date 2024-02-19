Nørresundby, 19 February 2024
Announcement no.14/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|91,436
|6,988,971
|12 February 2024
|1,800
|94.35
|169,830
|13 February 2024
|1,800
|96.94
|164,798
|14 February 2024
|1,800
|98.94
|168,198
|15 February 2024
|1,800
|106.17
|191,106
|16 February 2024
|2,000
|105.26
|189,468
|Accumulated under the programme
|100,636
|78.23
|7,872,371
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
- RTX CA No 14-2024 - 19.02.24 - Share repurchase programme