Nørresundby, 31 May 2024
Announcement no. 29/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|171,324
|14,726,547
|24 May 2024
|1,100
|102.90
|113,190
|27 May 2024
|1,100
|107.70
|118,470
|28 May 2024
|900
|109.48
|98,532
|29 May 2024
|900
|109.00
|98,100
|30 May 2024
|900
|110.50
|99,450
|Accumulated under the programme
|176,224
|86.56
|15,254,289
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|434,752
|5.13%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
- RTX CA No 29-2024 - 31.05.24 - Share repurchase programme