Nørresundby, 14 June 2024
Announcement no. 32/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|182,424
|-
|7 June 2024
|1,900
|99.58
|189,202
|10 June 2024
|1,433
|99.13
|142,053
|11 June 2024
|1,259
|98.77
|124,351
|12 June 2024
|1,000
|99.22
|99,220
|13 June 2024
|1,000
|99.85
|99,850
|Accumulated under the programme
|18,.016
|3.46
|654,677
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|447,544
|5.29%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
