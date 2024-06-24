Nørresundby, 24 June 2024
Announcement no. 33/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|189,016
|16,537,450
|14 June 2024
|1,500
|97.80
|146,700
|17 June 2024
|1,000
|97.12
|97,120
|18 June 2024
|900
|96.10
|86,490
|19 June 2024
|800
|96.00
|76,800
|20 June 2024
|700
|94.80
|66,360
|21 June 2024
|800
|96.10
|76,880
|Accumulated under the programme
|194,716
|87.76
|17,087,800
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|453,244
|5.35%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
- RTX CA No 33-2024 - 24.06.24 - Share repurchase programme