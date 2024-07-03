Nørresundby, 3 July 2024
Announcement no. 35/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement194,716 17,155,434
24-06-202470096.0267,214
25-06-202470095.6066,920
26-06-202470095.8067,060
27-06-202480095.7076,560
28-06-202480096.9277,536
01-07-20241,50073.25109,875
02-07-20241,50072.27108,405
Accumulated under the programme201,41688.0217,729,004
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares459,9445.43%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment

  • RTX CA No 35-2024 - 03.07.24 - Share repurchase programme