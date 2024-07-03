Nørresundby, 3 July 2024
Announcement no. 35/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|194,716
|17,155,434
|24-06-2024
|700
|96.02
|67,214
|25-06-2024
|700
|95.60
|66,920
|26-06-2024
|700
|95.80
|67,060
|27-06-2024
|800
|95.70
|76,560
|28-06-2024
|800
|96.92
|77,536
|01-07-2024
|1,500
|73.25
|109,875
|02-07-2024
|1,500
|72.27
|108,405
|Accumulated under the programme
|201,416
|88.02
|17,729,004
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|459,944
|5.43%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
Attachment
- RTX CA No 35-2024 - 03.07.24 - Share repurchase programme