  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. RTX A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  07:22:26 2023-04-11 am EDT
137.50 DKK   +0.36%
07:18aSheerlink™ by RTX - growing with your ambitions
BU
03/21Rtx A/s : CA No 11-2023 - 21.03.23 Articles Of Association – 21. March 2023
PU
03/21Articles of Association for RTX A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sheerlink™ by RTX - growing with your ambitions

04/11/2023 | 07:18am EDT
Superior audio quality, low latency, and wireless freedom for instruments, microphones, speakers, and headphones

In association with the NAMM show in Anaheim, California (April 13-15, 2023), RTX A/S, (NASDAQ Copenhagen: RTX A/S), a leader in the design of resilient wireless audio solutions, today announced one of the latest key features of the Sheerlink™ wireless solutions: allowing even more flexible and high performing audio system setups.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005620/en/

RTX wireless modules - designed for professional audio (Photo: Business Wire)

RTX wireless modules - designed for professional audio (Photo: Business Wire)

Radio robustness is key for a well performing wireless system. To accommodate this, Sheerlink already features the patented radio scan, channel selection, and the system synchronization allowing seamless deployment of multiple systems near each other e.g., in a rack mount. In addition, each system now supports flexible and user selectable compromise between number of active transmitter units per receiver (up to 4) and the latency - ranging from below 3ms to 6ms. Thus, being able to build systems ranging from 4 to 16 transmitters or more.

The new flexibility allows the end-user of a product, based on the Sheerlink solution, to expand his/her system as the need arises, while keeping his/her valued performance criteria in focus. So, whether the priority is high number of transmitters and/or low latency, the road is paved with the Sheerlink solution.

“It has been our ambition from early on to make products that are able to grow with the artist’s ambitions, and I definitely consider the latest additions here to be supporting just that,” said Torben Bjerregaard, Director, Product Management at RTX.

Sheerlink product solutions by RTX include recommended designs for analog and digital circuitry as well as antenna designs. Additional support packages give customers the freedom and flexibility to get products to market within a very short time frame without necessarily being radio experts.

Whether buying into one product, a partial or full product portfolio, RTX offers the capability and resources to deliver complete ODM solutions, including mechanic and packaging, product type approvals, production test, and software customization.

About RTX

RTX A/S is a leading provider of wireless solutions - a growing business driven by digitalization and the demand for mobility and secure transmission. RTX has successfully finalized more than 1,000 wireless projects, ODM or OEM solutions in collaboration with global technology brands - from initial design, development, testing, and production.

RTX operates through three business areas: ProAudio, Enterprise, and Healthcare with a broad exposure to global brands in many different industries. RTX was founded in 1993 and the company is headquartered in Denmark with satellite locations in Hong Kong and the US.

Further information is available at www.rtx.dk.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 745 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2023 44,8 M 6,52 M 6,52 M
Net cash 2023 161 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 1 121 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 261
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart RTX A/S
Duration : Period :
RTX A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTX A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 137,00 DKK
Average target price 240,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Morten Axel Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Jens Christian Lindof Chief Technology Officer
Peter Jeggesen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RTX A/S16.30%163
APPLE INC.26.73%2 563 630
XIAOMI CORPORATION10.42%38 442
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.40.85%13 086
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.54%10 528
DZS INC.-37.62%246
