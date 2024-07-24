LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show — Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the relocation of its Singapore manufacturing facility to a new, state-of-the-art site in Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore. This move represents a significant investment of $250 million and will bolster the company's capabilities and commitment to innovation and excellence in the aerospace industry.

Scheduled to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2025, the new facility is expected to be completed by 2027. This strategic relocation will enable Collins to transfer its operations from the current Bedok site to the new Seletar Aerospace Park location, approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) away. Production is anticipated to commence in 2028, with dual production capability maintained at the Bedok facility over a multi-year transition plan.

"This new facility will be a hub of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to support aerospace components' design, development and production," said Henry Brooks, president, Power & Controls for Collins Aerospace. "Our investment in Seletar Aerospace Park underscores our long-term commitment to Singapore and to providing our customers with the highest quality products and services."

Seletar Aerospace Park is home to the world's leading aerospace companies. Employees currently based at Bedok will play an integral role in the transition and future operations at the new facility, ensuring continuity and leveraging their extensive expertise.

Collins has a rich history in Singapore as one of the first aerospace companies to establish a presence in the country in 1975. Over the past 50 years, the Bedok site has built strong relationships as a supplier to key airframers, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer and Gulfstream.

"We welcome Collins' decision to transform its Singapore operations into a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility," said Cindy Koh, executive vice president of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). "This significant investment is testament to Singapore's strengths as a location for advanced manufacturing and is a good example of how we are partnering with leading aerospace companies on their long-term growth. We look forward to the new manufacturing capabilities and technologies that will be introduced in this facility."

To maintain the security of supply and manufacturing continuity, the transfer of products from Bedok to Seletar will adhere to Collins' AS9100-compliant work transfer process. This process includes comprehensive risk mitigation strategies and ensures conformity to our customer contractual obligations.

"We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for our customers," said Aaron Tan, senior director for Global Ops, Singapore Operations at Collins. "Our focus remains on delivering on our commitments and maintaining the high standards of quality and service that our customers expect."

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

