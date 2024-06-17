Transportable systems to be delivered to the French Armée de Terre

PARIS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that the French Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) has selected the company's vehicle-mounted Air Traffic Navigation, Integration, and Coordination System (ATNAVICS) for the tactical control, approach and landing capabilities of the French Armée de Terre. With this order, France joins the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force in the use of this solution for rapid ground control approach deployment. The announcement took place at Eurosatory during a signing ceremony with representatives from both parties.

Packaged into the most capable, lightweight and compact configuration available, ATNAVICS provides air traffic services for the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to remote locations or in support of humanitarian missions in severe environments.

"The selection by the DGA of our mobile air traffic control systems will provide French forces with expeditionary air traffic management capabilities," said Dr. Bruce Brown, vice-president of Business Development Mission Systems for Collins Aerospace. "Our mission-proven system is designed to provide field operations with on-demand surveillance, precision landing and identification friend-or-foe capabilities."

ATNAVICS is the world's only fully autonomous and complete mobile Ground Controlled Approach compliant to International Civil Aviation Organization standards. Highly mobile, it is fully mission-tested for operation and survivability on the battlefield. With over two decades of service in the U.S. and 54 systems currently in operation, ATNAVICS has received continuous upgrades and enhancements ensuring its longevity for the coming decades.

"We look forward to receiving this new capability, which will enable our forces to quickly open up theaters of operation, thanks to the use of a single military transport aircraft for ATNAVICS dispatch, which can be deployed in less than an hour," said Colonel Aurélie, Direction Générale de l'Armement.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

Technical Material not controlled under local export regulations. This document is not controlled under U.S. regulations but may contain Technical Material that is controlled by other jurisdictions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-becomes-international-customer-of-rtxs-mobile-air-traffic-control-system-302173844.html

SOURCE RTX