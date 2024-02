By Sabela Ojea

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PT6A-52 engine has been selected by Piper Aircraft for its Piper M700 Fury aircraft.

The Canadian aircraft engine manufacturer on Tuesday said the agreement represents the first time the engine will be used to power a single-engine turboprop.

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, didn't disclose financial details on the agreement.

