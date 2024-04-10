CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 - (MRO Americas)- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, will introduce two major upgrades to the Ascentia software platform. Ascentia is a software solution for aircraft reliability management that is designed to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and predict future events.

The platform is incorporating two significant updates, Repeaters and Aircraft Health Monitoring. The Repeaters application empowers operators to take real-time corrective action to data entry errors, enhancing proactive management and decision-making. The Aircraft Health Monitoring application provides operators with comprehensive insights into aircraft health, aggregating data into an easy-to-use dashboard for enhanced situational awareness and strategic planning.

"Ascentia represents the future of aircraft reliability management through the power of data," said Ian Galloway, senior director of Data, Application, & Platform Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "By analyzing past, managing current and predicting future events, Ascentia empowers operators to optimize performance, enhance safety and drive efficiency."

Since its inception, Ascentia has been dedicated to revolutionizing aircraft reliability management. With its ability to produce monthly reliability reports and perform constant monitoring, Ascentia provides operators with insights into the fleet's performance, empowering operators to proactively address issues and optimize performance. Using its predictive capabilities, Ascentia leverages aircraft sensor data to anticipate future events and preemptively mitigate risks.

