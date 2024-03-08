AUSTIN, Texas (March 7, 2024) - RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced its Collins Aerospace business completed a successful digital demonstration with Parasanti on Collins' RapidEdge™ Mission System for Collaborative Uncrewed Launched Effects (LE). Parasanti, a small business that provides edge computing solutions, was selected for the work through the Powered by Collins Initiative™ to foster technology innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises.

Collins' RapidEdge Mission System enhances mission effectiveness by addressing the system-of-systems aspects of a team of LE air vehicles. The RapidEdge open architecture allows for scalable hardware and effective tailoring of its capabilities including resilient communications, secure processing, assured navigation, collaborative autonomy and third-party mission functions. As part of the demonstration, Collins worked with Parasanti to integrate their Unite product-a microservice that allows systems to share containerized data in real time-to enable RapidEdge LEs to "teach" each other behaviors while in flight, mid-mission, without the need for human intervention.

"The goal of the Powered by Collins initiative is to create a channel between Collins and Deep Tech," said Mary Lombardo, vice president, Advanced Technology for Collins. "It's a mutually beneficial relationship that allows Collins to tap into the groundbreaking innovations of small- and medium-sized businesses, while allowing Deep Tech firms to work with a world leader in aerospace and defense. The collaboration between Collins and Parasanti on Launched Effects provides a perfect case in point, and we look forward to continuing to partner with more Deep Tech companies in the future."

"It has been a fantastic and beneficial experience to be a part of the Powered by Collins Initiative as Parasanti seeks to enable an intelligent tactical edge," said Parasanti CEO Lt. Gen. Eric J. Welsey (USA, Ret).