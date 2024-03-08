RTX : Collins Aerospace completes demonstration with Parasanti on Launched Effects technology
March 08, 2024 at 09:08 am EST
RTX's Collins Aerospace completes demonstration with Parasanti on Launched Effects technology
Collaboration arose from Powered by Collins™ Initiative designed to foster rapid innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises
March 08, 2024
AUSTIN, Texas (March 7, 2024) - RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced its Collins Aerospace business completed a successful digital demonstration with Parasanti on Collins' RapidEdge™ Mission System for Collaborative Uncrewed Launched Effects (LE). Parasanti, a small business that provides edge computing solutions, was selected for the work through the Powered by Collins Initiative™ to foster technology innovation with Deep Tech small- to medium-sized enterprises.
Collins' RapidEdge Mission System enhances mission effectiveness by addressing the system-of-systems aspects of a team of LE air vehicles. The RapidEdge open architecture allows for scalable hardware and effective tailoring of its capabilities including resilient communications, secure processing, assured navigation, collaborative autonomy and third-party mission functions. As part of the demonstration, Collins worked with Parasanti to integrate their Unite product-a microservice that allows systems to share containerized data in real time-to enable RapidEdge LEs to "teach" each other behaviors while in flight, mid-mission, without the need for human intervention.
"The goal of the Powered by Collins initiative is to create a channel between Collins and Deep Tech," said Mary Lombardo, vice president, Advanced Technology for Collins. "It's a mutually beneficial relationship that allows Collins to tap into the groundbreaking innovations of small- and medium-sized businesses, while allowing Deep Tech firms to work with a world leader in aerospace and defense. The collaboration between Collins and Parasanti on Launched Effects provides a perfect case in point, and we look forward to continuing to partner with more Deep Tech companies in the future."
"It has been a fantastic and beneficial experience to be a part of the Powered by Collins Initiative as Parasanti seeks to enable an intelligent tactical edge," said Parasanti CEO Lt. Gen. Eric J. Welsey (USA, Ret).
Following its launch in 2023, the Powered by Collins Initiative has published a second round of Collaboration Opportunities. Focused on technologies critical to the future of aerospace, the opportunity areas include: Digital Product Passport, Dynamic Travel Time, Metasurface Displays and Real-Time Weather Data Fusion. Any company with at least three full-time employees is eligible to apply. After reviewing all submissions, Collins will select a set of respondents to participate in funded, rapid development demonstration programs. For more information, please visit collinsaerospace.com/poweredbycollins .
About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.
About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]
