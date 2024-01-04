RTX Corporation announced Phil Jasper has been appointed president of Raytheon and will report to President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher T. Calio. Jasper, a 31-year aerospace and defense veteran, succeeds Wesley D. Kremer who will retire from the company at the end of first quarter 2024. As president of Raytheon, Jasper, 55, will serve as a member of the RTX senior leadership team and will be responsible for leading the business and its franchises in missile defense, air-to-air missiles, fire control radars, and electro-optical/infra-red systems. In 2018, Jasper was named president of Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems strategic business unit, responsible for delivering military, government and civil solutions to help customers worldwide safely and successfully complete their most complex missions.

He transitioned commercial aerospace technologies to the defense sector, delivering innovation in battlefield communications and networking solutions. In addition, Jasper designed, developed and integrated multiple mission-specific capabilities for military aircraft, including airdrop; refueling; intercept; and guidance and control products and functions. Kremer has served in executive leadership positions since 2003 and was named a business president in 2015.

Following Jasper's appointment, several other executive leadership changes aligned with the company's succession plan are effective January 4, 2024. Troy Brunk has been named president of Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems unit. Heather Robertson has been named chief operating officer for Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems. Nathan Boelkins has been named president of Collins Aerospace'sAvionics unit.