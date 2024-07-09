--RTX is in advanced talks to sell a unit of its Collins Aerospace division to private-equity firm Arcline Investment Management, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--A deal could value the Collins hoist and winch business operations at $500 million or more, the sources told Bloomberg.

--Arcline-backed Signia Aerospace could announce an agreement to acquire the business as soon as this week, Bloomberg reports, adding that representatives for RTX and Arcline declined to comment.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-09/rtx-corp-is-said-to-near-deal-to-sell-unit-to-arcline?srnd=all

