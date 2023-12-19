By Denny Jacob

RTX said Mark Russell would retire as chief technology officer and senior vice president, the latest executive shuffle in the company's C-suite.

The aerospace and defense company said Russell would retire effective Jan. 1. He will continue in an advisory role.

Juan de Bedout was named as Russell's successor.

RTX's leadership shuffle comes days after it appointed Christopher Calio as its next chief executive. Calio, who was named chief operating officer in March and takes over on May 2, would succeed Greg Hayes, who will remain as executive chairman.

