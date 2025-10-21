RTX shares jumped nearly 10% in early trading on Wall Street, buoyed by the aerospace and defense group raising its annual targets when it released its Q3 2025 results.



It now expects adjusted EPS of $6.10 to $6.20 for FY 2025, up from the previous target range of $5.80 to $5.95, with adjusted revenue of $86.5bn to $87bn, up from $84.75bn to $85.5bn.



In Q3, the parent company of Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon posted adjusted EPS up 17% to $1.70, on revenues of $22.5bn (+13% organic excluding divestitures).



Strong execution enabled us to deliver double-digit organic sales growth in all three segments and our sixth consecutive quarter of y-o-y adjusted segment margin expansion, management said.



We also received $37bn in new contracts during the quarter, reflecting strong global demand for our products and supporting RTX's long-term growth, it continued, citing an order backlog of $251bn.