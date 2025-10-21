RTX Corporation is among the world's leading aeronautics and defense groups. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows:
- aeronautics (34.8%; Pratt & Whitney): design and manufacturing of civil and military aircraft engines, gas turbines, rocket engines and propulsion systems;
- missile systems, and integrated air and anti-missile defense systems (32.9%; Raytheon): design and manufacturing of weapons systems, missiles, munitions, projectiles, radars systems, control and monitoring equipment, communication, information, detection and imaging systems, etc. ;
- aerial navigation systems (32.1%; Collins Aerospace): manufacturing of electrical, electronical and mechanical systems for aircrafts (compressors, airplane control, etc.), civil and military helicopters, etc.;
- autres (0.2%).
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of products (73.8%) and services (26.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (83.9%), Europe (6.8%), Asia/Pacific (3.2%), North Africa and Middle East (0.6%) and other (5.5%).
