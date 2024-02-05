Feb 5 (Reuters) - RTX Corp received subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over an investigation related to disclosures in 2023 regarding use of powder metal in engines manufactured by its subsidiary Pratt and Whitney.

The defense contractor's regulatory filing showed on Monday that it was cooperating with the SEC on the investigation.

Pratt and Whitney called for an inspection drive last year to check for potentially flawed components, related to a powder metal use, in its geared turbofan jet engines.

