Freebird Airlines gains a connected ecosystem through real-time data insights

LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show – Freebird Airlines has selected Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX) to add a comprehensive suite of digital solutions enabling the airline to make proactive decisions to improve operations across its A320 fleet of aircraft.

Freebird Airlines will implement Ascentia®, a cloud-based data management and analytics platform designed to provide a holistic view of aircraft maintenance. Freebird Airlines will use the solution to analyze maintenance data that will enable the air service to predict and reduce aircraft on the ground events, lowering maintenance costs and improving the passenger experience.

This new agreement adds to a suite of solutions currently used by Freebird Airlines, including OpsCore™ for aircraft flight tracking, ARINC Hermes™ for smart ACARS message management, and GLOBALinkSM for communication services.

"This collaboration with Collins Aerospace marks a significant step forward in our maintenance operations," said Kerem Güngörmez, maintenance manager at Freebird Airlines. "By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Ascentia and Collins' integrated software solutions, we can enhance our maintenance, repair, and overhaul efficiency, reduce engineering costs, and improve our ability to predict and prevent on-the-ground events. This will ultimately result in a more reliable and cost-effective service for our passengers."

"Our software solutions allow Freebird to digitally transform their operations, using data-driven insights to inform proactive maintenance decisions that provide a high level of operational availability of their fleet," said Nicole White, vice president of Business Development for Connected Aviation Solutions at Collins Aerospace.

About Freebird Airlines

Freebird Airlines is a company of Gözen Holding, which has been serving in the aviation industry for more than 40 years in the fields of representation, fuel supply, supervision, brokerage, safety and training. Founded in 2000 on a strong infrastructure and holding two different registrations in Malta and Turkey, Freebird operates as an international airline with a fleet of 14 Airbus A320s. Freebird aims to create value for its customers, employees and shareholders with the technology and employment infrastructures it has developed for sustainable aviation. In 2002, Freebird was the first airline in Turkey to be awarded the ISO 9001:2000 Certification by TUV Rheinland and in July 2006, it became the first charter airline to receive the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registration issued by IATA (International Air Transport Association).

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

