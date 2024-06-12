By Stephen Nakrosis

Blue Canyon Technologies, RTX's small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, was selected to build two spacecraft buses for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the company said.

RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, said Blue Canyon will provide two 12U CubeSat buses for NASA's PolSIR mission, which aims to study ice clouds that form at high altitudes. Blue Canyon will also provide mission operations services.

The project management team that builds the two instruments will be provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. The Principal Investigator led mission from Vanderbilt University will also have science operations conducted by the Space Science and Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to RTX.

