Meridian® main cabin seats will fly on an Airbus narrow body platform

TANAUAN CITY, Philippines, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, recently delivered the first seating shipment from its Tanauan City, Philippines facility to Airbus. The delivery of the Meridian® main cabin seat supports an airline customer's narrow body linefit program, providing passengers with ergonomic comfort, increased living space and ample in-seat storage.

"Adding main cabin seating production to our Philippines facility is a critical milestone in the future of Collins' seating business," said Christophe Blanc, vice president and general manager of Aircraft Seating for Collins Aerospace. "The continued growth of our seating operations in the Philippines not only represents new business and additional jobs in the local area but provides crucial proximate seating support for our customers in the Asia Pacific region."

The site's seating assembly capacity is expected to triple throughout 2024, with deliveries to 14 separate customers across multiple original equipment manufacturer linefits and several retrofit locations.

First opened in 2012, Collins' Philippines facility also manufactures a range of other cabin interior products, including galleys, galley inserts, oxygen equipment and lavatories.

