Site is one of more than 20 RTX facilities that purchase 100% of their electricity from renewable resources

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (SINGAPORE AIRSHOW) -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced its facility in Tanauan City, Philippines is now operating on 100% renewable electricity. The site, which is part of Collins' Interiors business, manufactures galleys and galley inserts, lavatories, seating and oxygen systems for commercial aircraft.

"We're committed to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions of our manufacturing operations," said LeAnn Ridgeway, chief sustainability officer for Collins. "By switching to 100% renewable electricity, our Tanauan City site will lower Collins' greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 25,000 metric tons each year. With a yearly consumption of 36,000 megawatt hours of green electricity, equivalent to the annual electricity usage of nearly 5,000 homes, it is one of RTX's largest renewable energy projects to date."

Tanauan City sources its electricity from a local geothermal power plant that harnesses steam from the Earth's heat to generate electricity, making it completely renewable. The site is one of RTX's more than 70 renewable energy projects around the world, including over 20 RTX facilities that purchase 100% of their electricity from renewable resources.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

