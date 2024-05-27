Integrated Fusion avionics improve aircraft performance, safety and control

GENEVA, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cessna Citation CJ1+/2+ aircraft registered in Europe can now be upgraded with the advanced functionality of the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics system after receiving certification approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Collins Aerospace is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

"Clearing this certification hurdle is a major step forward in providing European CJ customers with a solution that not only enhances their aircraft operations but can also extend the life and functionality of an aircraft," said Nathan Voight, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "This milestone underscores Collins' commitment to supporting the global network of CJ operators with the flight deck technology that makes operations safer, more efficient and predictable each and every flight."

Fusion's modularity and intuitive technology integration improves pilot workload, providing real-time data, visual clarity and predictability that simplifies operations during the most critical stages of flight.

As European airspace continues to modernize, Fusion's suite of technology enhancements work together to enable precision approaches, facilitate efficient flight paths and ensure pinpoint positioning, even in remote areas – enabling pilots to confidently navigate evolving and diverse airspace regulations.

A Pro Line Fusion demo is on display at Collins Aerospace booth K72 during the 2024 EBACE show in Geneva, Switzerland.

More information about the Pro Line Fusion upgrade for Cessna Citation aircraft can be found here.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

