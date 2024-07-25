Portugal shop becomes the 18th active facility in growing GTF MRO network

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and OGMA Indústria Aeronáutica de Portugal S.A. ("OGMA"), an Embraer company, announced today the induction of the first Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine at OGMA during the inaugural opening of the Alverca-based facility.

"This marks a significant milestone in our expanding relationship with OGMA and Embraer, furthering our commitment to providing global industry-leading service and support to increase GTF MRO capacity," said Marc Meredith, vice president of aftermarket for GTF engines at Pratt & Whitney. "OGMA brings more than a century of maintenance expertise to the network and will provide critical support for the growing GTF fleet in Europe."

The Embraer company joined the GTF MRO network in 2020 to provide disassembly, assembly and test capability for the PW1100G-JM engine, which powers the Airbus A320neo aircraft family. In 2021, OGMA announced that it will add capability for the PW1900G engine, which powers the Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 aircraft.

"We're proud to extend our collaboration with Pratt & Whitney on today's most advanced technologies," said Paulo Monginho, chief executive officer at OGMA. "By adding the GTF engine to our portfolio, we are growing our capabilities to serve the needs of operators in Europe and around the world."

"Embraer and OGMA are very pleased to deepen its relationship with Pratt & Whitney. With this collaboration, we are on the right track to expand our services portfolio for the GTF fleet as part of Embraer's accelerated growth strategy", says Carlos Naufel, President and CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

Pratt & Whitney announced three GTF MRO facility expansions and six shop activations in 2023 to support the growing GTF fleet. OGMA marks the 18th active location and the eighth facility in Europe. By 2025, the company expects to have 19 active GTF MRO shops worldwide.

The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney EngineWise® solutions which provide operators with a full range of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value. For more information, visit prattwhitney.com/enginewise.

