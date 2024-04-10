By Chris Wack

RTX said its Pratt & Whitney business is investing $20 million to increase the GTF maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity of its West Palm Beach, Fla., Engine Center.

The expansion will accommodate a 40% increase in capacity and is expected to be complete by the second half of 2025.

The company said that in order to accommodate the planned growth, the facility will increase its workforce by 25% over the next year and will add equipment in areas such as machining, test, clean and warehousing. It will also incorporate transformative technologies developed at the recently announced North American Technology Accelerator.

Pratt & Whitney has 16 active GTF MRO engine centers around the world, with another three expected to come online by 2025.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1113ET