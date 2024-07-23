Raytheon signs contract with AVIO to continue the development of solid rocket motor solutions to meet USG and Allied Demand.

LONDON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough Air Show -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, signed a contract with Avio (AVIO.MI), leaders in propulsion technology, for the development of critical solid rocket motors for defense applications. The contract further progresses systems engineering work required to mature these solid rocket motors into a production-ready state.

"This partnership with Avio marks a commitment between our companies to work together to develop resilient and responsive production of solid rocket motors," said Bob Butz, vice president, operations and supply chain, Raytheon. "We will continue to develop and mature potenial rocket motor solutions with Avio to ensure we can meet the increased long-term demand of our domestic and international customers."

In April 2024, Avio completed its preliminary design development to support the pressing need for additional sources for two critical solid rocket motor systems. Avio's planned investments in capability and capacity enable them to help support immediate customer demand. Avio is leveraging its Italian manufacturing and engineering teams' existing capabilities to support the maturation of Avio USA, and to facilitate their domestic solid rocket motor manufacturing strategy.

"We are leveraging our past experience and track record in solid rocket motors to help expand production capacity and develop new product lines to meet the growing demand," said Giulio Ranzo, CEO of Avio. "Avio and Avio USA are eager to partner with Raytheon to build a more resilient U.S. industrial base for rocket motors."

