Test of enhanced software succeeds against sophisticated medium-range ballistic missile

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) built by Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea in its final seconds of flight, after being fired from the USS Preble (DDG 88). This test verified some of the missile's enhanced capabilities when launched from a Baseline 9.C2 variant of the Aegis Combat System.

The SM-6 missile can perform anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and advanced ballistic missile defense at sea. This latest flight test, designated as Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM)-32, involved the SM-6 Dual II (Block IA) configuration with newly qualified software that significantly enhances the missile's capabilities for the U.S. Navy fleet.

"This test demonstrated that the latest versions of the SM-6 and combat system provide the critical capability to destroy an incoming sophisticated missile threat," said Kim Ernzen, president of Raytheon Naval Power. "Raytheon is committed to ensuring our technology stays ahead of evolving threats and is available to sailors as quickly as possible."

FTM-32 was the seventh flight test of the SM-6 against ballistic missile targets and the fourth test utilizing the Dual II (Block IA) configuration.

Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, SM-6 delivers a proven over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability by leveraging the time-tested Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system. It's the only missile that supports anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defense in one solution, and it's enabling the U.S. and its allies to cost-effectively increase the offensive might of surface forces.

The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the sale of SM-6 to several allied nations.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-sm-6-intercepts-ballistic-missile-target-at-sea-302103755.html

SOURCE RTX