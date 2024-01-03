14:13 ET -- RTX is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon, an RTX business, a $400 million contract to produce and deliver more than 1,500 StormBreaker smart weapons, an air-to-surface, network enabled weapon that engages moving targets in all weather conditions. Also, the NATO Support and Procurement Agency awarded COMLOG, a 50/50 joint venture between Raytheon and MBDA Germany, their first contract under the European Sky Shield Initiative which has a total value of up to $5.6 billion. The contract supports a coalition of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, with a combined quantity of up to 1,000 Patriot GEM-T missiles, if all options are exercised. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

