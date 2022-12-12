Advanced search
    AOR   GB0033360586

RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(AOR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:18 2022-12-12 am EST
40.00 GBX   +21.21%
IN BRIEF: RUA Life Sciences confirms half-year loss and revenue
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Retailers Fall; LSE Gains
DJ
02:05aEarnings Flash (RUA.L) RUA LIFE SCIENCES Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.1M
MT
IN BRIEF: RUA Life Sciences confirms half-year loss and revenue

12/12/2022 | 05:46am EST
RUA Life Sciences PLC - Glasgow-based medical technology holding company - Confirms pretax loss in the six months that ended September 30 narrowed by 15% to GBP1.1 million from GBP1.3 million a year earlier.

Also confirms revenue was up 56% to GBP1.1 million from GBP708,000 and cash position was down 48% to GBP2.5 million from GBP4.8 million.

The figures were initially provided in a trading update last month.

It said all four business segments in biomaterials, contract manufacturing, vascular and structural heart operations are primed for future value growth in the coming years.

Current stock price: 40.00 pence, up 21% on Monday morning

12-month change: down 63%

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1,77 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 0,12 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7,32 M 9,01 M 9,01 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 39,3%
Managers and Directors
Caroline Stretton Group Managing Director & Director
Lachlan Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Donald Brown Executive Chairman
John McKenna Executive Director & Director-Clinical Marketing
John Louis Ely Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC-56.00%9
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.04%220 758
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.14%196 069
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.69%95 626
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.83%66 216
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-24.07%58 960