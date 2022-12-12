IN BRIEF: RUA Life Sciences confirms half-year loss and revenue

RUA Life Sciences PLC - Glasgow-based medical technology holding company - Confirms pretax loss in the six months that ended September 30 narrowed by 15% to GBP1.1 million from GBP1.3 million a year earlier.

Also confirms revenue was up 56% to GBP1.1 million from GBP708,000 and cash position was down 48% to GBP2.5 million from GBP4.8 million.

The figures were initially provided in a trading update last month.

It said all four business segments in biomaterials, contract manufacturing, vascular and structural heart operations are primed for future value growth in the coming years.

Current stock price: 40.00 pence, up 21% on Monday morning

12-month change: down 63%

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

