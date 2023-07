RUA Life Sciences plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's principal activities comprise exploiting the value of its intellectual property (IP) and know-how, medical device contract manufacturing and development of cardiovascular devices. The Company operates through four businesses, which include RUA Medical, RUA Biomaterials, RUA Vascular and RUA Structural Heart. Its RUA Medical business provides sub-contract manufacturing, assembly, packing and services to the medical device sector from its class seven and eight cleanroom suites. RUA Biomaterials is the depository of the IP and licensing rights to a range of biostable, implantable polymers, including Elast-Eon and ECSil. Its RUA Vascular business is the legal manufacturer and IP holder of the Company's cardiovascular and soft tissue patches and bore vascular grafts. Its RUA Structural Heart business holds the intellectual property relating to the Company's synthetic heart valve technology.