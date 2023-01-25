Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RUA Life Sciences plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOR   GB0033360586

RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(AOR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:54:50 2023-01-25 am EST
62.80 GBX   +36.52%
06:28aRUA Life Sciences, Corcym sign deal to bring vascular grafts to market
AN
05:50aRUA Secures Distribution Deal With Corcym To Sell Vascular Grafts; Shares Surge 33%
MT
2022Rua Life Sciences : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RUA Life Sciences, Corcym sign deal to bring vascular grafts to market

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - RUA Life Sciences on Wednesday said it agreed with medical device company Corcym SRL, which focuses on the human heart, to bring RUA's range of large bore vascular grafts to market.

The medical device firm, focused on the patented long-term implantable biostable polymer Elast-Eon, said the global distribution agreement has granted Corcym exclusive rights to commercialise its large bore straight and aortic root grafts for heart surgeons.

Shares in RUA Life Sciences were up 37% to 62.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

It said a partnership model has been agreed where each party will share the gross margin on global sales on a 50:50 basis, instead of agreeing specific price points by territory, to provide Corcym with the necessary flexibility to maximise market penetration.

Corcym has a commercial presence servicing heart surgeons in over 100 countries, according to RUA Life Sciences.

RUA Life Sciences said it has a pipeline of vascular grafts in development for the repair of diseased and damaged blood vessels, including the thoracic aorta, with the total global market size for these products estimated to be around USD1 billion annually.

The regulatory strategies and plans for the pipeline products have been agreed, with RUA Life Sciences anticipating a number of regulatory approvals from 2025 through 2027.

This allows Corcym to commercialise the grafts, RUA Life Sciences said.

"The mutual benefits of this partnership with Corcym are transformational for RUA," said RUA Life Sciences Chair Bill Brown. "Not only does it validate our belief in the product range but it is backed up with Corcym's capacity and capabilities to make the graft range available to heart surgeons globally."

Christian Mazzi, chief executive officer of Corcym, added: "Corcym is excited to partner with an innovative company like RUA to commercialise the aortic graft range.

"Corcym's mission is to help cardiac surgeons treat patients better, today and in the future, and RUA's aortic graft range will be an important addition to the product portfolio we can offer heart surgeons worldwide."

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
06:28aRUA Life Sciences, Corcym sign deal to bring vascular grafts to market
AN
05:50aRUA Secures Distribution Deal With Corcym To Sell Vascular Grafts; Shares Surge 33%
MT
2022Rua Life Sciences : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2022
PU
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.4% Amid Signs of UK Economic Contraction
DJ
2022BOE Meeting Could Prove Volatile For Pound
DJ
2022Sterling Could Weaken Due to Dire UK Outlook
DJ
2022Transcript : RUA Life Sciences plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 12, 2022
CI
2022IN BRIEF: RUA Life Sciences confirms half-year loss and revenue
AN
2022FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Retailers Fall; LSE Gains
DJ
2022Earnings Flash (RUA.L) RUA LIFE SCIENCES Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.1M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2,10 M 2,59 M 2,59 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 1,30 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
RUA Life Sciences plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,00 GBX
Average target price 545,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 085%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caroline Stretton Group Managing Director & Director
Lachlan Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Donald Brown Executive Chairman
John McKenna Executive Director & Director-Clinical Marketing
John Louis Ely Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC-5.15%13
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.45%228 832
DANAHER CORPORATION2.32%197 792
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.78%91 166
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.91%65 657
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.94%60 813