  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RUA Life Sciences plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOR   GB0033360586

RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

(AOR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:27:34 2023-06-08 am EDT
42.32 GBX   -3.82%
RUA Life Sciences shares drop after reorganisation
AN
04:20aRUA Life Sciences Restructures Vascular Graft, Heart Valve Businesses
MT
02:00aRua Life Sciences plc Announces Group Reorganization
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RUA Life Sciences shares drop after reorganisation

06/08/2023 | 09:26am EDT
RUA Life Sciences PLC - Glasgow-based medical technology holding company focused on exploiting long-term implantable biostable polyurethane Elast-Eon - Completes reorganisation through "hive down" of vascular graft business to RUA Vascular Ltd and of heart valve business to RUA Structural Heart Ltd, both wholly owned subsidiaries. Company says having introduced segmental reporting, it believes separating business units out from parent's activities will benefit its financial control. Has now decided "to formalise the process" which RUA Life Sciences says will simplify regulatory transparency and increase funding options, alongside other benefits. Reorganisation included the transfer of all related assets including intellectual property. RUA also will recover costs attributable of GBP4.4 million for RUA Vascular and GBP3.1 million for RUA Structural heart. This will remain as an inter-company debt, resulting in a one-off trading profit of around GBP7.5 million for RUA Life Sciences. Company's shares previously jumped up yesterday after it predicted strong annual revenue growth.

Chair Bill Brown says: "This transaction is an important step in RUA's journey of exploiting the clinical and commercial value of Elast-Eon. Two businesses have been incubated within RUA each of which is building upon the platform technology. By setting the businesses up as subsidiaries, it increases transparency and allows a deeper understanding of the value creation process."

Current stock price: 42.32 pence, down 3.8% on Thursday in London

12-month change: up 2.0%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 2,10 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 1,30 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9,76 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Duration : Period :
RUA Life Sciences plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,00 GBX
Average target price 545,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Caroline Stretton Group Managing Director & Director
Lachlan Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Donald Brown Executive Chairman
John McKenna Executive Director & Director-Clinical Marketing
John Louis Ely Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RUA LIFE SCIENCES PLC-9.28%12
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.43%200 876
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.51%175 266
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.79%107 656
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION9.57%72 891
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.60%63 058
