RUA Life Sciences PLC - Glasgow, Scotland-based medical devices - Trading in shares is suspended by London Stock Exchange on Monday due to a "deterioration in settlement performance" following an issue of new shares that is conditional on shareholder consent. The LSE explains that listed companies are obliged to ensure that every trade on the exchange is settled on the agreed date.

In response, RUA Life Sciences notes "there has been a significant increase in the number of shares traded during the previous three weeks, with the number of shares traded during the period equal to a very material proportion of the current issued share capital". It expects share liquidity to improve after admission of the new shares. Says it continues to trade in line with market expectations and will release its half-year results on December 18.

Stock closing price on Friday: 11.23 pence

12-month change: down 75%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

