Rubean AG: German Sparkassen S-POS App of the Sparkassen Finance Group with Signi-ficantly Enhanced Functionality

11/29/2022 | 09:12am EST

11/29/2022 | 09:12am EST
EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales
Rubean AG: German Sparkassen S-POS App of the Sparkassen Finance Group with Signi-ficantly Enhanced Functionality

29.11.2022 / 15:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG: German Sparkassen S-POS App of the Sparkassen Finance Group with Significantly Enhanced Functionality  

  • Rubean enables Girocard payment acceptance for amounts over 50 euros without PIN entry
  • Smaller merchants and service providers in particular benefit from the advantages
  • The pioneering implementation has already received pilot approval from the German banking industry
  • Volume market for Rubean opened

 Munich, November 29, 2022. With technology from Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR), the German Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe has significantly expanded the functionality of its "S-POS" app: merchants and service providers can now accept Girocard payments of any amount with PIN entry on their smartphones without the need for additional acceptance hardware. This enables the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe to take a giant step towards further opening up the payment market, which the Gi-rocard clearly dominates in this country with a market share of over 65%. The payment function of the S-POS app was developed by Rubean in partnership with the CCV Group, Arnhem/Netherlands, and enables contactless acceptance both via classic plastic cards and via digital cards in payment apps such as "Mobile Pay" or "Apple Pay". Payments can also be made using the Maestro, Mastercard, V PAY and Visa card systems.

Rubean is currently the only SoftPOS provider approved to accept payments via Girocard. The company, which is entering a high-growth volume market with this step, will further expand its market lead in partnership with the Sparkassen.

"Payment transactions are in a state of upheaval," says Rubean CEO Dr. Hermann Geupel, emphasizing, "Particularly in the wake of the Corona pandemic, many discounters and retailers will be pushing cashless payments for hygiene reasons, but also for security reasons." Since last year, smaller market participants - such as weekly market vendors, craftsmen, fruit or flower field operators, cab companies, kiosks, associations, farm shop owners, etc. - have also been able to offer convenient and inexpensive cashless payment to their customers without cash register systems or terminal infrastructure.

"The digital terminal will change the way we do business," Geupel continued. "The mobile app runs on Android smartphones and selected tablets and allows card payments to be accepted anywhere, at a street stall, on-site at the customer's home after a plumbing repair, or when goods are delivered to the front door. The ability to make uncomplicated payments immediately saves time for everyone involved and could even create new business models. The possibility of carrying out payment transactions directly at the end of a sales talk in a department store is also generating demand from large retailers in the electronics and cosmetics industries."

About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading provider of pure soft-ware point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, merchants and service providers. Since its nearly twentieth anniversary, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution. Rubean is listed in the m:access and gettex market segments of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as in the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

About CCV: CCV is an international payment service provider that makes cashless payments easy and accessible for both large and small businesses. Its offerings range from beque-me online payments to high-performance solutions for brick-and-mortar and unattended retail. As a pioneer in digital payments and with over 60 years of experience, CCV develops individual, customized payment solutions for its more than 150,000 customers worldwide. Our success is based on innovation in combination with a long-term cooperation with our partners and customers. www.ccv.eu

If you have any questions, please contact:

Anna Sammer                                                  german communications AG

Rubean AG                                                      Jörg Bretschneider

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München              Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 89 357560                                                +49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

anna.sammer@rubean.com                           presse@german-communications.com


29.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 1500883

 
End of News EQS News Service

1500883  29.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
