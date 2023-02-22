EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Market Launch/Development of Sales

Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software soluti-on for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers



22.02.2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST

Rubean AG: New banks within the KBC Group now use Rubean's software solution for payment acceptance terminals in several Central and Eastern European countries for its corporate customers

Cooperation with Global Payments Europe

Market entry after successful 1.5 year pilot phase

Deployment initially in Czech republic, Slovakia and Hungary

Traders and customers alike benefit from the advantages

Munich, 22 February 2023. The FinTech company Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) is making its payment acceptance solution available to the Czech and Slovak merchant bank CSOB and Hungarian K&H Payment Services in partnership with Global Payments Europe. Following the successful completion of a pilot phase, CSOB CZ/ CSOB SK / K&H PS are offering the solution to thousands of smaller merchants across Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. These institutions are part of the Belgian financial group KBC Group NV. Rubean's solution is used to receive payments on Android-controlled end devices, such as smartphones, tablets or barcode scanners.

With Rubean's tap-to-phone technology PhonePOS, payments of any amount can be accepted without the need for additional hardware. The target group are logistics companies and smaller traders such as weekly market bidders, craftsmen, fruit or flower field operators, taxi companies, kiosks, clubs, farm shop owners, etc.

"We are delighted to partner with such an innovative group as KBC," said Rubean Board Member Dr Hermann Geupel. "Together we want to further expand our strong market position in Eastern Europe."

"Having convinced CSOB / K&H PS of the quality of our innovative form of card acceptance in the pilot, we expect a rapid increase in users in cooperation with CSOB," says Karel Jara, Executive Director & VP Product Development and Integration at Global Payments Europe, which is working closely with Rubean to roll out the payment acceptance solution.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, merchants and service providers. Since its almost twenty-year existence, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution. Rubean is listed on the m:access and gettex market segments of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the OTC markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

